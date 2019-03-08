Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
Gallery

Dramatic pageant celebrates 100 eventful years of Norfolk farming

PUBLISHED: 11:21 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 27 June 2019

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

The tumultuous last century of war, political upheaval and technological advancement which shaped the county's farming industry was celebrated with a colourful pageant at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

The Farming Forever display in the Grand Ring marked two special agricultural anniversaries - the centenary of the Norfolk branch of National Farmers' Union (NFU) and the 75th anniversary of the county's Young Farmers' Club (YFC).

Volunteers from both organisations were among the 250-strong cast taking part in the 30-minute pageant, which recreated significant moments from the last 100 years.

They included the farmworkers' strike of 1923, when up to 20,000 Norfolk placard-waving farmers fought for their livelihoods when the government broke its promise to protect the price of grain after the First world War - a so-called "great betrayal" which meant corn prices fell by 60pc in just a few weeks.

By the time the Second World War broke out, Britain was reliant on convoys of imported food from America. To help the war effort, Norfolk NFU raised £5,000 to fund a Spitfire, which was represented at the pageant with a model made by North Walsham YFC.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

The pageant also explored growth of Norfolk's staple sugar beet industry, the value of grazing cattle to the Broads, and the national significance of the county's poultry and pig sectors - signified by a giant mechanical chicken and motorised pig, made by Harleston and Diss Young Farmers' Clubs.

The commentary led by BBC Farming Today's Anna Hill discussed how yields have been boosted by plant breeding, and how technology has evolved from heavy horses to satellite-guided precision machinery. It also looked ahead to a future of robotic tractors, hydroponics and vertical farming.

NFU Norfolk county chairman Nick Deane said: "The Grand Ring is an exciting arena to display the progress farming has made over the past 100 years and the role the NFU and YFC have played in helping to drive our industry forward.

"As part of our work on the pageant, it's also been really interesting to reflect on what the next 100 years might hold.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

"We can only guess about the challenges and opportunities ahead but both organisations are in good shape and ready to face them. I'm convinced they will still be around 100 years from now."

Former EDP agricultural editor Michael Pollitt helped develop the display and the artistic director was former Norfolk YFC member Meryl Raines.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The National Farmers' Union's "Farming Forever" Pageant in the Grand Ring to mark NFU Norfolk's 100th year. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second Norfolk firm files for administration, with 80 jobs on the line

Mussett Engineering has filed for administration. Photo: Nick Butcher; Archant Â© 2011; (01603) 772434

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Marvel movie actor set for Great Yarmouth stage

Linda Duan, who played Tina Minoru in Marvel Blockbuster Doctor Strange, will appear in a modern retelling of Macbeth at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on July 5. Picture: Packing Shed Theatre.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists