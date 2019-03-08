A spitfire, a giant chicken and a robot tractor - all part of Norfolk farming's centenary celebration
PUBLISHED: 10:56 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 24 June 2019
Brian Finnerty / NFU
Placard-waving protestors, a model Spitfire, a giant motorised chicken and driverless tractors are among the attractions in a colourful celebration of 100 years of farming at this week's Royal Norfolk Show.
The Farming Forever pageant in the Grand Ring will celebrate two special agricultural anniversaries - the centenary of the Norfolk branch of National Farmers' Union (NFU) and the 75th anniversary of the county's Young Farmers' Club (YFC).
The display will highlight some of the key moments from a century of Norfolk farming, as well as demonstrating how agriculture has changed and how it is preparing to meet future challenges.
Volunteers from both organisations will be among the 250-strong cast taking part in the 30-minute pageant, which recreates moments such as the farmworkers' strike of 1923, the wartime appeal to fund an NFU Norfolk Spitfire and the development of Norfolk's important sugar beet industry.
Heavy horses and vintage farm machinery will feature alongside the very latest agricultural technology, including tractors guided by GPS and robotic weeders.
NFU Norfolk council delegate Tony Bambridge said: "The Royal Norfolk Show has always been an important part of both organisations' histories so where better to celebrate this joint milestone.
"Farming Forever is a story that's been 100 years in the making and we can't wait to tell it in front of a packed crowd in the Grand Ring."
Norfolk YFC county organiser Katharine Robinson said: "It's fantastic that both organisations have come together for a display that celebrates the past but also looks very much to the future.
"We hope that Farming Forever will inform, educate but also entertain everyone watching at the Royal Norfolk Show. It will be a birthday celebration that both organisations will never forget."
The pageant will include commentary from BBC Farming Today's Anna Hill. Former EDP agricultural editor Michael Pollitt has helped develop the display and the artistic director is former Norfolk YFC member Meryl Raines.
- The Farming Forever pageant is scheduled for 5.25pm on Wednesday and 4.10pm on Thursday at the Norfolk Showground. For full details about the show, see the Royal Norfolk Show website.