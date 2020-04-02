Search

Farmers issued ‘essential travel’ certificates to show police during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 02 April 2020

Farmers are being issued 'essential travel' certificates to show police during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Carmina McConnell / iWitness24

“Essential travel” certificates are being issued to help farmers justify their movements if challenged by police enforcing the coronavirus lockdown.

Since new government restrictions on journeys were introduced, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has received reports of police officers stopping and challenging farmers and their employees in the countryside.

But now farmers and farm workers across East Anglia can download a certificate from the NFU website to demonstrate they are involved in the crucial role of food production during this national crisis.

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington said although the law does not currently require anyone to show documentary evidence to justify their journey if they are stopped, the certificate is designed to help reduce any confusion.

“It’s crucial that everyone follows the latest Covid-19 guidance – we need to do what we can to control the spread of this virus and protect lives,” she said.

“But farmers must also continue to produce food. This certificate can be carried by farmers and farm workers when travelling to work, or between different sites, and shown to the relevant authorities if they are stopped.

“We are also suggesting an employer provides employees with their own letter on their company letterhead, containing the employer’s name and contact details.”

NFU members can download the certificate from the NFU website.

