Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Farming investments on hold as confidence plummets amid Brexit uncertainty, says survey

PUBLISHED: 15:07 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 29 January 2019

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

The farming industry’s confidence for the coming years has hit an all-time low amid the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit, an industry poll suggests.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said uncertainty was making it “almost impossible” for any food producing business to plan properly, as its latest member survey showed farmers’ confidence was falling.

More than a fifth (21pc) of the 732 farmers and growers across the country quizzed for the survey said they were intending to reduce investment over the next 12 months as a result of Brexit. In East Anglia, industry leaders said regional concerns echoed the national findings.

Short-term confidence for the coming year has dropped by 19 points since the autumn to a negative score, reaching its lowest level since April 2016.

Mid-term confidence, which looks at the next three years, is at its lowest point since the survey began in 2010.

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington said: “This survey reinforces the information we’ve received anecdotally from members across the region as the Brexit uncertainty continues.

“In the current situation it’s almost impossible for any food-producing business to plan properly. How can Norfolk farmers make major investment decisions when they don’t know what the trading environment will look like after March, or how farms will access workers from outside the UK in future?

“There are farmers lambing at the moment with no guarantee about what market they will be selling into in three months’ time, let alone a year or two down the line.

“This isn’t just a concern for farmers, but for the rural economy and rural employment as well. Farms in the region generate agricultural produce worth £3.4bn a year, employ 40,000 people and support many more jobs in allied industries.

“Productive, profitable and progressive farms are central to our ability to produce safe, traceable and affordable food for the nation, while protecting and enhancing our cherished countryside.

“Confidence to invest is crucial if we are to continue to serve the country in this way, because farming is a long-term business.”

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists