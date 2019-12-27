How can farmers fine-tune their strategies for 2020?

Farmers have been offered an overview on how to get the best from their business strategy in 2020. Pictured: Potato lifting in the Fens. Picture: Tim Scrivener ©Tim Scrivener

Farmers have been offered a chance to fine-tune their strategies for the New Year at a series of knowledge-sharing seminars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Agricultural and countryside organisations will join forces for the free Farm Business Update events at venues across East Anglia in January and February, including practical advice from Nuffield scholars on a range of topics.

At the Norfolk events in Dereham and Wortwell, Richard Hinchliffe will discuss "herbicide resistant weeds: investigating a sustainable future for arable farming".

There will also be representatives from Championing the Farmed Environment (CFE), the Catchment Sensitive Farming Partnership, the Environment Agency, water companies, and National Farmers' Union specialists Richard Wordsworth and Anna Logan, who will cover Brexit and Basic Payment Scheme issues.

The events begin with registration at 9.30am, with lunch at 12.45pm. The dates are:

- January 22: Writtle Agricultural College, Essex.

- January 24: Dereham Football Club, Norfolk.

- January 29: The Farmschool, Thrales End, Hertfordshire.

- January 31: The Forest Centre, Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

You may also want to watch:

- February 4: Wortwell Community Centre, Norfolk.

- February 6: Bluntisham Village Hall, Cambridgeshire.

- February 12: Lavenham Village Hall, Suffolk.

Places can be booked by contacting the Country Land and Business Association (CLA East) on 01638 590 429 or east@cla.org.uk.

Meanwhile Anglia Rural Consultants is also holding two free industry briefings in January, focusing on "post-Brexit opportunities".

Aimed at farmers and rural specialists, they aim to suggest practical approaches for the development of tomorrow's farms and countryside businesses.

Peter Fane, European policy adviser and rural surveyor, will discuss the likely impact of Brexit on businesses while identifying potential opportunities, and grant specialists Emma Powlett and Richard Rampton will explore possible funding streams which could help rural businesses develop and diversify.

The event dates are:

- January 14: Easton College Sports Hall, Norwich, 4.45pm-5.45pm (networking from 4.30pm). To book, contact David.Hughes@rural-finance.co.uk.

- January 16: NFU Offices, Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket, 4.15pm - 5.30pm (networking from 3.45pm). To book, contact emma@powlett.co.uk.