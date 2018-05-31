Search

Advanced search

Farmers should nurture their soil's 'amazing' properties, says Anglian Water

PUBLISHED: 15:38 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 24 January 2020

Worms are a good indicator of soil health - but there are many others too, said Rob Holland of Anglian Water. Picture: IAN BURT

Worms are a good indicator of soil health - but there are many others too, said Rob Holland of Anglian Water. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2008

The "amazing" ability of healthy soil to capture and store water should be nurtured for both its economic and environmental benefits, Norfolk farmers were told.

Rob Holland, catchment advisor at Anglian Water. Picture: Anglian WaterRob Holland, catchment advisor at Anglian Water. Picture: Anglian Water

Rob Holland, Anglian Water's catchment adviser for Norfolk and north Suffolk, was one of the expert speakers at the annual Farm Business Update meeting at Dereham Town Football Club.

He said water companies are interested in soil health because of a well-structured soil's extraordinary capacity to store water and prevent costly and potentially-damaging pesticides and nutrients escaping into watercourses.

A teaspoon of healthy soil can contain more micro-organisms "than all the humans alive on Earth", he added, with every 1pc increase in organic matter resulting in as much as 25,000 gallons of available soil water per acre.

"Soil is a key part of the water cycle, so how fast it moves through, what it picks up, and what comes out into the watercourses not only affects our business, it affects your businesses in terms of what you are losing from your farm," he said. "If you can 'slow the flow' it means you can hold on to your assets and inputs."

Rob Holland of Anglian Water speaking at the 2020 Farm Business Update meeting at Dereham Town Football Club.Rob Holland of Anglian Water speaking at the 2020 Farm Business Update meeting at Dereham Town Football Club.

To make the most of this, he urged farmers to "get their spade out" and examine their soil's structure, colour, rooting and worm populations - and compare it to a sample taken from under a hedge as an indicator of the original, natural state of the soil.

Key actions to consider immediately could include cover cropping to "armour" the soil by keeping something growing all year round, extending or diversifying the crop rotation, and cultivation changes such as reduced tillage, rotational ploughing.

Longer term plans could include detailed soil biology analysis, a CO2 "burst", bringing livestock into the rotation, incorporating fallow periods or introducing a "controlled traffic farming" system to minimise soil disturbance and compaction from machines.

Mr Holland also updated the meeting on Anglian Water's monitoring of agro-chemicals including metaldehayde pesticides and nitrate fertilisers in the region's rivers, and how significant rainfalls could cause "spikes" in their concentration.

The meeting covered topics ranging from herbicide-resistant weeds to the proposed changes to farm subsidies and environmental payments after Brexit. Organisations involved include the National Farmers' Union (NFU), the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), the Environment Agency and Championing the Farmed Environment (CFE).

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant

‘Open access to pests’ and ‘dirty clothing’ lead to fishmongers getting zero hygiene rating

J W H Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell and Buendia target Premier League injury returns; McLean and Amadou doubts for Burnley

Daniel Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia ahead of Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round trip to Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP - Fresh injury worries for Canaries

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24