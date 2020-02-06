Westminster expert will explain how political changes could affect farming

Mark Holmes, external affairs manager at the National Farmers' Union. Picture: NFU NFU

Following Britain's departure from the EU, a national politics expert will brief East Anglian farmers on the evolving situation and how it affects the region's vital agricultural industry.

Mark Holmes, the newly-appointed external affairs manager for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), will be the guest speaker at a farmers' evening in Halesworth on February 12, run by accountancy firm Lovewell Blake and the Suffolk Coastal NFU branch.

He will outline the current political priorities and risks for British agriculture, as well as talking about the implications of outside influences including post-Brexit trade deals, climate change and "net zero" emissions goals.

Mr Holmes' political experience spans three general elections, the EU referendum and a party leadership election. He has worked for a prominent backbench MP, a member of the House of Lords and the Conservative Environment Network, where he led the lobby group as its interim director. He joined the NFU in October having worked as a political consultant for a variety of renewable energy companies.

Lovewell Blake's agricultural services partner Ryan Lincoln said the talk "will be a great opportunity for local farmers to hear about the current political situation and how it affects farming, from someone who is very close to what is happening at Westminster".

- The free event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club at 7.30pm on February 12. To book, call Ryan Lincoln on 01986 873163 or email r.lincoln@lovewell-blake.co.uk.