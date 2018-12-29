Search

Advanced search

Farming leader says ‘political paralysis’ has left East Anglia’s rural businesses ‘in limbo’

29 December, 2018 - 07:00
NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

The new year could usher in a new era for the region’s farming industry – so resolving Brexit’s uncertainties should top the list of politicians’ resolutions for 2019, says RACHEL CARRINGTON, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

A new year is a time for resolutions so I hope MPs return to Westminster resolving to provide some desperately-needed clarity about Brexit and our future relationship with the European Union.

The political paralysis we’ve seen over the past few months has left farm businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk in limbo, unsure of what will happen after March 29 and with the threat of a no-deal Brexit looming ever larger.

NFU members I speak to are extremely concerned about the possible impact, including potential labour shortages, supply chain disruption and unfair competition from food imports produced to lower standards and with lower costs.

Those attending the NFU’s extraordinary council meeting before Christmas agreed unanimously that we must continue to lobby to avoid a “no deal” outcome and for as free a trade in agri-food goods as possible with our principal EU market.

This is our primary focus as we enter 2019, but there are other key issues facing food and farming as well.

An Agriculture Bill is working its way through Parliament that will help shape our domestic agricultural policy for many years to come.

We have met many Norfolk and Suffolk MPs over the past few months to seek their support for making this bill truly agricultural, by ensuring food production is at its heart.

This includes seeking their backing for amendments that value and protect our high production, animal welfare and environmental standards.

We also want the bill to establish a budgetary framework covering several years. This will provide certainty for farmers and allow them to plan and invest for the future.

It will also protect farm businesses from volatility, such as the unprecedented weather extremes that farmers faced across East Anglia this year.

Rural crime remains another ongoing challenge, with too many lives and businesses affected by crimes including fly tipping, hare coursing, burglaries and machinery theft.

We are lobbying hard to ensure there is a joined up and consistent approach to policing and prosecution, and rural communities get the policing they expect and deserve.

So there are plenty of challenges ahead for the early part of 2019.

Let us hope the end result is a future where farmers can improve their productivity and resilience, while caring for the environment, and where our country can continue to benefit from a safe, secure and affordable supply of British food.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I thought I was going to die’: Former homeless alcoholic on road to recovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s not over yet’ - Diss feral chicken round up still ongoing

Locals turn out to help round-up the feral chickens that have been living near the new homes on Ensign Way and Victory Court, Diss. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists