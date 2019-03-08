Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Farmers must stand up for their standards in 'cheap food' debate, says industry leader

PUBLISHED: 06:24 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:24 26 April 2019

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: NFU

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: NFU

NFU

East Anglian farmers must stand up for their industry or risk watching it wither in the clamour for cheap food after Brexit, said a leading agricultural spokesman.

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), spoke at a farmers' evening in Halesworth, jointly hosted by accountancy firm Lovewell Blake and the Suffolk Coastal NFU branch.

He urged all farmers – particularly the younger generation – to get involved in a “once in a lifetime” debate on food policy ahead of Brexit, and to champion the standards and environmental credentials of their work.

“We are at a crossroads whereby this country is going to have to decide from where it is going to be fed,” he said. “There is a big push from a lot of free marketeers, who feel we should just scour the world for our food needs from wherever it is cheapest.

“If that is going to be the prevalent ideology I am convinced, if you look at the history, that you will see a shrinking of agriculture. And it won't just be farming, it will be the supply industry and the merchants we sell to. It will all just become emaciated and smaller.

You may also want to watch:

“I would lay down one challenge to government, and it is that if as a result of Brexit we become more dependent on imports for our food needs, then that is a failure, because we would see an erosion of standards.

“If there is any place in the world where it is sensible to produce food, I would argue it is Britain, because we have some of the best animal welfare standards in the world, and environmentally we are very responsible.

“Take global warming and carbon. We have this ambition to get agriculture to a net-zero [emissions] situation by 2040, but there is a really important caveat here and that is that it is not done simply by stopping farming.

READ MORE: Farmers angered by ban on shooting birds including crows, pigeons and Canada geese

“The easiest way for a farmer to reduce his or her carbon footprint is simply to stop farming, and just let the scrub grow. But if you re-wild vast tracts of good Suffolk farmland, as some proponents of re-wilding would have, then we would simply have to import the shortfall from what that land was producing and it may well come from countries like Brazil where they are slashing down rainforest. So the net effect on the planet is worse.

“Global warming is a global issue and government has to think hard about the consequences of their policies when it comes to looking after agriculture going forward. We are up for the net-zero challenge, but it is not going to be done at the cost of production, whereby we suck in imports that have a higher carbon footprint, because that is clearly a nonsense.

“These are the points we are going to have to make as lobbyists going forward, and it is important that not just the NFU does it, but all farmers start to get more vocal about the strategic importance of their industry, both in terms of its environmental importance and our food needs as a country. “These are not givens, and we could lose these arguments if we are not robust and clever at this moment in time.”

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Builder hit supervisor with spirit level at building site after his work was criticised

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Burger King drive-through could be built on retail park

An application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with �drive-through� facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Norwich City far from the only club to struggle to get over the Championship finish line

Michael Nelson and Fraser Forster celebrate Norwich City's promotion from league One at Charlton in 2010 Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images

Farmers must stand up for their standards in ‘cheap food’ debate, says industry leader

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: NFU

How running turned Matt Pyatt’s life around and why he’ll always be a Renegade

Matt Pyatt at the London Marathon. Picture: Matt Pyatt

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists