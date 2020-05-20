Search

Advanced search

Farmers demand clear answers from government over Trade Bill concerns

PUBLISHED: 08:34 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 20 May 2020

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters has urged the region's MPs to speak up for farming as the Trade Bill returns to the Commons. Picture: Sonya Duncan

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters has urged the region's MPs to speak up for farming as the Trade Bill returns to the Commons. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Farming leaders have demanded answers on how the government intends to honour its manifesto pledge not to undermine Britain’s high environmental and animal welfare standards in future trade deals.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Minette Batters has written to all regional MPs asking them to speak up for farming during today’s second reading of the Trade Bill in the House of Commons.

Industry leaders are lobbying for a trade policy that safeguards British food producers from the threat of competition from cheap food imports, produced to lower standards than would be legal here.

It follows last week’s debate on the Agriculture Bill, which provoked an angry reaction from farmers in East Anglia after a majority of MPs voted against an amendment which would have guaranteed that the UK’s high environmental, animal welfare and food safety standards would have to be met by any imported produce entering the country under post-Brexit trade deals.

Defra ministers argued that the amendment could compromise future trade negotiations, and was unnecessary as all EU import standards will be converted into domestic law by the end of the December 2020 transition period.

But the NFU said the return of the Trade Bill to the Commons provides another “timely opportunity” for MPs to press ministers for detail on how they intend to stick to pledges not to undermine domestic farmers while negotiating deals around the world.

The NFU is also pushing for the creation of trade, food and farming standards commission – a body which would review policy and develop solutions to promote free trade while holding all food imports to the UK’s high food standards.

READ MORE: MPs ‘missed opportunity’ to secure vital safeguards for food standards, say farmers

Ms Batters said: “We need a trade policy that safeguards our farmers and British food production from the damaging impact of importing food that would be illegal to produce here. Failure to do this would undermine our values of animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety, all of which are incredibly important to the public.

“Last week we heard MPs say that the standards of imported food was an issue for the Trade Bill rather than the Agriculture Bill. With this in mind, I hope to see it fully addressed today. I would also like to know why the government has not yet established a trade and standards commission. It would be an eminently sensible approach aimed at addressing the many complex challenges in ensuring our high production standards are safeguarded within our future trade policy.

“These are issues that cannot be wished away or presumed dealt with by brief pledges in a manifesto or verbal assurances in media interviews.

READ MORE: US trade offers ‘huge opportunity for all farmers’, says Norfolk MP and trade minister

“So I ask all MPs to speak up for British farming today; ask for a commission that will protect the UK’s food values from sub-standard imports and ask for more parliamentary scrutiny over future trade deals.

“We are at a make or break moment for British farming. We have the chance to become a global leader in climate-friendly farming, and neither farmers nor the public want to see that ambition fall by the wayside because our trade policy does not hold food imports to the same standards as are expected of our own farmers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Low water pressure for villages after main bursts

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Council spends £117k on homeless housing amid fears over end to support

A Norfolk council is spending over £100,000 on a property to house the homeless, amid fears over government withdrawal from a scheme to support people through the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured, a homeless person in a sleeping bag. Photo: PA Wire

Super-fit players can adapt to mini ‘pre-season’- Iwan

Norwich City are back at their Colney training centre, working under strict guidelines Picture: Archant
Drive 24