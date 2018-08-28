Search

Advanced search

Government urged to bridge gap for 5,000-plus cash-strapped farmers yet to receive 2018 subsidy

PUBLISHED: 11:16 17 January 2019

About 5,000 farmers are still waiting for their BPS payments Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/IWITNESS

About 5,000 farmers are still waiting for their BPS payments Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/IWITNESS

Andrew Mutimer

The government must do more to help out farmers who didn’t receive their farm subsidy payments in December, farmers’ leaders say.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) said it had paid 93% of those eligible had received their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) by the end of last year, with 78,787 eligible claimants receiving a total of more than £1.57bn.

But the National Farmers’ Union said the 5,000 plus farmers yet to receive their 2018 payments should get an immediate bridging payment.

MORE – East region’s farm leaders warn of serious harm to sector if ‘no deal’ Brexit goes ahead

“The delivery of BPS is clearly improving, especially considering the challenges in 2018 of updated mapping and greening rule changes, but it is by no means in perfect working order,” said NFU vice president Stuart Roberts. “Timely payments are crucial for farm businesses to be able to manage their cash flow, especially after last year’s extreme weather which put extra pressure on businesses.”

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) president Tim Breitmeyer welcomed the announcement but warned that delayed BPS payments and continued delay on stewardship payments are causing concerns to many farmers.

“This is welcome progress but those still awaiting payment are experiencing pressure on the business, and in many cases significant stress and worry,” he said.

“The rural economy is already facing an uncertain future in the lead up to Brexit and beyond so delayed BPS payments, alongside these other delays to agri-environment scheme payments are compounding and causing a real dent.

“We have previously called on the Treasury to make early and timely bridging payments and are disappointed these are not forthcoming. They should be made a planned feature of the administrative process for the remainder of BPS, and we will continue to press for them in order to put an end to the annual cycle of uncertainty on this issue.”

RPA chief executive Paul Caldwell said: “We fully appreciate how critical BPS payments are to farmers and their businesses. We have increased efforts to pay more people as early as possible and RPA teams have now landed more than £1.5bn into farmers’ bank accounts. I’m very grateful to them for all their work so far.

“We know there is more to do and that some farmers are still waiting for payments. We have written to everyone we were not able to pay in December and will continue to keep people up-to-date.

“All farmers should make sure the RPA has their up-to-date bank account details. Once a payment has been made a remittance advice is sent in the post, confirming the amount paid. A claim statement will also be sent to explain how payments have been worked out.

The RPA is on track to complete payments significantly ahead of the June 2019 deadline, it said. Those claimants who have not been paid by the end of March will receive a bridging payment worth 75% of the value of their claim.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Good Ofsted rating for village primary school

Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

Former partner of stabbed Lowestoft father claims they were rebuilding their relationship when he died

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists