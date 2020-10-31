Deal or no deal - how can East Anglia’s farmers prepare for the EU transition?

With only two months to go until the end of the Brexit transition, a trade deal has yet to be agreed. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

As the clock ticks down on Brexit trade talks, East Anglia’s farmers must urgently assess their business risks and ask their supply chains who will bear the cost of any new requirements or tariffs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Roads, EU exit and international trade adviser for the National Farmers’ Union. Picture: NFU Emily Roads, EU exit and international trade adviser for the National Farmers’ Union. Picture: NFU

That was the message from industry leaders as trade negotiations intensify with just two months to go until the end of the Brexit transition period.

Regardless of whether an EU trade deal is struck, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said there are already requirements coming into force from January 1 which importers and exporters need to be aware of, including those relating to border controls and documentation for plant and animal health.

But it says a “no-deal” scenario will bring many more costs and complications which the region’s farmers also need to be making contingency plans for.

That potentially includes export tariffs on some of Norfolk and Suffolk’s key agricultural products, including €95 per tonne for medium and low quality wheat, up to €86.9/t for pigmeat, €30.4/t for eggs and up to €102.4/t for poultry meat – for which 73pc of our exports go to the EU.

The UK exports about 30pc of its pork with 115,000 tonnes going to the EU, according to AHDB figures. Picture: Ian Burt The UK exports about 30pc of its pork with 115,000 tonnes going to the EU, according to AHDB figures. Picture: Ian Burt

Meanwhile, important farming inputs could be hit with import tariffs such as 6pc for plant protection products (PPPs) and 8pc for sugar beet seeds.

Emily Roads, an EU exit and international trade adviser for the NFU said: “The number one thing people are talking about is what the impact of these possible tariffs is going to be.

“We currently trade with the EU on a tariff-free basis and they are our largest market. But if there is no deal there could be some quite hefty tariffs being put on some key East Anglian products for export. Equally, on imports, we’ve also seen the UK global tariff schedule which puts, for example, an 8pc tariff on sugar beet seed. Particularly for a really big sugar beet growing area like Norfolk and Suffolk, that is quite a big increase.

“In terms of what farmers on the ground can do the most important thing is to risk-assess your business and your supply chain. When we are thinking about tariffs, where in your supply chain could tariffs come in? Who is liable for them in your contract? And therefore how can you mitigate that? Is it a cost you can absorb, or is there a domestic supply of that product? Talk to your suppliers – if you are supplying an abattoir or a mill that then supplies into the EU market, what are their plans? Just make sure you are having those conversations.”

READ MORE: Incomes fall by £68,000 at model farm after ‘perfect storm’ hits harvest

“There are absolutely opportunities for trade with the rest of the world, but the overwhelming majority of our agri-food exports go to the EU. For example, 73pc of our poultry exports go to the EU, so it is going to be very hard to replace that market overnight. That is why it is vital we get that deal and have free and frictionless access to the EU market.”

The same risk assessment process should also be applied to the border changes which will come into force regardless of the outcome of these negotiations, she added.

“Thinking about your arable farms in Norfolk and Suffolk, they should be asking: what are my inputs, is it my fertilisers, is it my PPPs, is it my seed? Can I get it in before January 1, if it comes in later have I spoken to my supplier to make sure they can guarantee that supply? What will happen if there are any delays?

“And then looking up the supply chain, ask what is in my contract? Some contracts have what is informally called a ‘Brexit clause’ so if there are tariffs who carries the cost? For your poultry and pig producers, have you spoken to your vet about what medicines you might need, have you spoken to your customer about supply? It is about looking along your supply chain and looking for any pinchpoints.”

While EU trade discussion continue, the agricultural industry has also been campaigning for new legal safeguards on the standard of foods imported under new trade deals with the rest of the world. Amendments passed by the House of Lords aim to ensure imported foods have to meet the UK’s high environmental and animal welfare standards, so farmers are not undercut by unfair competition from imports produced to lower standards than would be legal here. The bill is due to return to the House of Commons for debate next week.

• For more information on Brexit changes which could affect food and farming business, visit the EU Exit Food Hub.