Some pig! Meet the little piggies born at a Norfolk museum

Piglets have been born on the farm at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse museum. Picture: SARAH DARNELL Sarah Darnell

There are many reasons to visit any one of Norfolk’s museums but the latest residents to a mid-county attraction may be the most adorable yet.

Based outside Dereham, Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse recently welcomed a drift of piglets after they were born just over a week ago.

The mother sow is reportedly doing well after giving birth to a total of five piglets.

She gave birth on Saturday, March 16.

Megan Dennis, curator at the museum, said: “They are Large Black pigs which is a traditional East Anglian breed. Every part of the pig is used – even the bristles of the Large Black are used for making hairbrushes.”

The museum, which focuses on life in Norfolk, shared the photographs taken by volunteer Sarah Darnell.

The pictures show the new piglets just days after they were born, as they feed and get to know the world immediately around them, while their tired mother relaxes close by.

Gressenhall Farm and Workshouse is currently open everyday from 10am-5pm until Sunday October 27.

