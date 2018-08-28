Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Public meeting called to find ‘final solution’ to factory stench

PUBLISHED: 09:45 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 29 January 2019

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Archant

A public meeting has been called to find a “final solution” to a factory’s ongoing odour problem, which families say is making their lives a misery.

Rhodri Oliver, Conservative candidate for Attleborough. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Rhodri Oliver, Conservative candidate for Attleborough. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Banham Poultry, whose processing plant is a short walk from Attleborough town centre, apologised last week after families in the town reported a “smell like rotting flesh” flooding their homes, caused by an equipment failure.

On Wednesday January 23, the factory released a statement claiming the issue had been fixed, but many in the town were not satisfied with the response and said foul odour had been a problem since the plant was built four years ago.

County councillor Rhodri Oliver said he was concerned that no final solution had been found and called a meeting at 3pm, Saturday, February 2 at Attleborough Town Hall on Queen’s Square.

The Breckland representative said: “If people are interested in discussing a solution to the problem I will act as a mediator to liaise between the community, the environmental agency and Banham Poultry,”

Most Read

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

MPs to vote in Commons ‘super Tuesday’ Brexit clash

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists