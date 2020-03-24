Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Farms’ food supplies will be diverted to supermarkets after McDonald’s closures

PUBLISHED: 11:37 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 March 2020

Supplies of meat and potatoes destined for McDonald's are set to be diverted to the retail supply chain after fast food restaurants were closed due to coronavirus concerns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Supplies of meat and potatoes destined for McDonald's are set to be diverted to the retail supply chain after fast food restaurants were closed due to coronavirus concerns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Farming leaders said the “huge surplus” of food supplies caused by the closure of major restaurant chains like McDonald’s will now be redirected to shops where consumers can buy it.

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have forced the fast food giant to temporarily close all of its 1,270 restaurants – which source £600m of ingredients each year from 23,000 British and Irish farmers, including many in East Anglia.

But the region’s agricultural leaders are confident that supplies of beef, potatoes and pork – originally destined to become take-away fries and burgers – will be quickly diverted to retailers via their “incredibly flexible and nimble” supply chains.

Andrew Blenkiron, estate director of the Euston Estate near Thetford, is also vice-chairman of the Red Tractor assurance scheme and vice chairman of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

“Everyone is so integrated in this supply chain that they have the ability to easily redirect product from one customer to another,” he said. “The people who process and pack for McDonald’s will also process and pack for supermarkets as well. So instead of mince beef for fast food burgers, it could be prime cuts for the supermarkets.

“There are still cattle that need to be slaughtered and they will have all that beef in surplus. But they are adaptable and nimble enough to deal with that.

“The key to this is the retailers and the food services sector are generally working together.”

READ MORE: Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Former Norfolk NFU chairman Tony Bambridge, of Norfolk-based potato specialists B and C Farming, supplies McDonald’s via processors McCain – so he said his potatoes would now be made into oven chips rather than restaurant fries.

“We have still got to find 65bn meals every year,” he said. “All those meals that we bought through McDonald’s, those people are going to eat something else somewhere, probably in the home.

“McCain produces about 80pc of McDonald’s French fries and hash browns, but out of the same factory they also produce oven chips.”

Neil Shand, a director at the National Beef Association (NBA), said: “From the NBA’s perspective, we are living in a country that is now on lockdown. We are less than 70pc self-sufficient in beef and we have surplus created by some organisations, such as McDonald’s, not operating in their normal way.

“Any meat produced by farmers that is not going to be used for trade in McDonald’s will be redirected in the food chain to make sure everybody is catered for and used to keep the country fed.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Norfolk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24