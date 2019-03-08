Global leadership role for Norfolk agricultural accountant

A specialist agricultural accountant from Norfolk has been appointed as chairman of the global agriculture, food and beverages industry leadership group of an international network.

Chris Solt, a partner at Lovewell Blake, has been given the senior role within global advisory and accounting network HLB International, which provides accountancy, tax and business advice to regional, independent accountancy firms in 153 countries.

Mr Solt's fellow agricultural partner, Ryan Lincoln, has also been appointed to HLB's agriculture and food industry leadership group.

"I am honoured to take the lead of this prominent farming sector body," said Mr Solt. "My appointment illustrates Lovewell Blake, and the HLB network, understand the strategic importance of the industry."