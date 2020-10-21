Lords vote revives calls for ‘proper safeguards’ on imported food standards

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford

East Anglian farming leaders have echoed renewed demands from the House of Lords for the government to create new legal safeguards against substandard food imports.

Farmers and food campaigners fear products including chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef could be imported to the UK under post-Brexit trade deals.

The government’s flagship Agriculture Bill returned to the Lords this week after becoming embroiled in a legislative tussle known as parliamentary “ping pong”, as the two houses have been unable to agree on the controversial issue of food standards.

Farmers and food campaigners fear that post-Brexit trade deals could undermine British producers by opening the doors to cheap imports produced to lower standards than would be legal in the UK, such as chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef.

A previous effort by peers to add safeguards into the bill was rejected by MPs in the Commons last week, after the government argued that sufficient existing protections are already in place, and that enforcing additional conditions could jeopardise future trade discussions in countries where British standards may not be appropriate.

But the Lords continued to press the case on Tuesday by voting through a similar Labour-backed amendment aimed at ensuring imported foodstuffs have to meet equivalent benchmarks to those followed by UK producers, including on animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety. It means the issue must now return for debate in the Commons again.

MPs have voted against a Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill which sought to ensure imported food products had to meet the same food quality, animal welfare and environmental standards required of British farmers.

In a further government setback, the Lords also went on to pass another amendment which will require the secretary of state to report to Parliament on the impact of proposed future trade deals on safeguarding agri-food standards. It came after a call by peers for a more significant role for the newly created Trade and Agriculture Commission was rejected as it would “involve a charge on public funds”.

The votes were welcomed by Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), who said: “Once again the House of Lords has passed amendments that would put proper safeguards in place against food imports that would undermine our high standards. Now the focus returns to the House of Commons.

“It is incredibly important that the government’s commitment to safeguarding UK farm standards is upheld throughout trade negotiations, that the Trade and Agriculture Commission is strengthened and that parliamentary scrutiny of future trade deals is enhanced.

“This is now in MPs’ hands. We are asking them to listen to the concerns of their constituents – not to mention more than a million people who have signed the NFU’s standards petition – when they vote on the bill again next month.”

During the Lords debate, independent crossbencher Lord Curry of Kirkharle said: “The fear of cheap imported food undermining our standards of production as a result of trade deals that have not been adequately scrutinised has united all key stakeholders from the entire farming community.”

Labour’s shadow environment minister Lord Grantchester said protections for the UK’s high food standards need to be included in the Agriculture Bill, which introduces a new support system for farmers as the UK leaves the EU-wide Common Agricultural Policy after Brexit.

Conservative peer the Earl of Caithness said: “The government has been unnecessarily obstructive and intransigent on this bill.

“And that is a huge sadness because they are alienating a lot of farmers and a lot of those who live in the country who see the government as being unnecessarily reluctant to accept any improvements to this bill.”

But after stressing that trade deals “must be laid before Parliament”, Conservative environment minister Lord Gardiner said: “All of this will not have its fulfilment unless we have a robust and positive relationship with the people who are custodians and stewards of the land.”