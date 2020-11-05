Search

Advanced search

MP vows to continue food standards battle after rebelling in Commons votes

PUBLISHED: 09:48 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 05 November 2020

Mid Norfolk's George Freeman was one of only six Tory MPs to vote against the government on a Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill. Picture: Archant

Mid Norfolk's George Freeman was one of only six Tory MPs to vote against the government on a Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

A Norfolk MP was one of only six Tory backbenchers to rebel against the government by voting for additional safeguards against substandard food imports to be included in the Agriculture Bill.

The House of Commons agreed for the second time to overturn a Lords amendment which sought to ensure UK farmers were not undermined by post-Brexit trade deals, by requiring all imported foodstuffs to meet the same benchmarks for animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety demanded of producers in this country.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was among only six Conservative representatives to vote for the amendment, which was defeated by 331 votes to 272.

Instead, MPs backed a government amendment to increase parliamentary scrutiny of free trade agreements and for extra detail on how measures are consistent with maintaining UK standards.

Separately, the government has also announced it would put the recently-created Trade and Agriculture Commission on a full statutory footing “giving farmers a stronger voice in UK trade policy”. The remit of the commission is being extended past its previous fixed term and will produce a report on the impact on animal welfare and agriculture of each free trade deal the government signs after the end of the EU transition period on January 1 2021.

Mr Freeman, who also voted for a similar Lords amendment which was defeated last month, said the food standards battle would now move to the Trade Bill debate, where he would be pushing for a “proper impact assessment” for all trade deals, to explore variable tariffs as an incentive for higher production standards, and “proper parliamentary scrutiny”.

“This is a good moment, and not just because government members get to honour our manifesto commitments, which were sincerely made and taken by the public,” he said.

“It is also crucial for us to make Brexit a moment when we take back control of trade so that we can protect UK standards, ensure a level playing field for our farmers and go further by using our market leverage as one of the great markets of the world to promote UK leadership in modern farming: low carbon, low water, low plastic, low input, high productivity farming — the very farming that we need to be exporting around the world.

“To that end, we need to be looking in the Trade Bill at the use of variable tariffs to promote the export of British agricultural leadership around the world.”

READ MORE: How can farms ride out the ‘perfect storm’ of Brexit, climate change and coronavirus?

The government’s flagship Agriculture Bill returned to the Lords this week after becoming embroiled in a legislative tussle known as parliamentary “ping pong”, as the two houses have been unable to agree on the controversial issue of food standards, amid continuing concerns over products such as chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef entering the UK market.

Government ministers argued that sufficient protections are already in place, and that enforcing additional conditions could jeopardise future trade discussions in countries where British standards may not be appropriate.

Speaking as MPs considered the latest Lords amendments, environment minister Victoria Prentis said: “It’s proved very difficult to find the right form of legislative words to protect our standards.

“It’s important that we comply with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and that we don’t impose impossible conditions on future trading partners.

“I feel that following gargantuan efforts of many people, we have got to a sensible compromise.

“My concern about (Lords) amendment 16b is that it would cause problems as drafted for our negotiators and impose burdensome administrative measures on our trading partners.

“Demonstrating equivalence of standards is a complex and technical task which involves delving deeply into the cow sheds and chicken huts and legislatures of other nations. I feel that our amendment in lieu is a better way to achieve the goal.”

She added: “We stood on a clear manifesto commitment that in all of our trade negotiations we wouldn’t compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare or food standards.”

The bill will return to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Couple made redundant hit the streets in new pizza van

Darren and Claire Cameron from Horning have launched their Monzu Wood Fired Pizza food van. Picture: Supplied by the Camerons

Fresh bid to demolish pub - to make way for almost 100 homes

The empty Griffin Pub on the Yarmouth Road at Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of UEA students told to stay in Norwich for lockdown

Students have to wear face masks around the campus at the University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mother pushing twins in buggy injured by pallets falling from lorry

The area of Longwater Lane in Costessey where a lorry shed its load of wooden pallets on November 4. Picture: Google

Tributes paid to Michael Armstrong, the man who mingled with the stars

Michael Armstrong at his replica of the Wymondham Regal Cinema - in his garage. photo - Denise Bradley 4 of 9 copy - Emma Outten For: EDP CENTRO City: Wymondham, Norfolk EDP pics © 2003 tel 01603 772434

Which shops are allowed to open during lockdown?

The government has published a list of the essential shops open during lockdown. Pictured - Watton High street. Pictures: ARCHANT

Cafe launched on day lockdown was announced closes - but ‘will return’

Sam McGhee says his business will