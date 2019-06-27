Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Almost 900 years of farming loyalty is honoured at the Royal Norfolk Show

27 June, 2019 - 15:21
The long service awards recipients at the Royal Norfolk Show, with vice-president Lord Cholmondeley, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The long service awards recipients at the Royal Norfolk Show, with vice-president Lord Cholmondeley, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A total of 891 years of experience and loyalty to the agricultural industry were honoured during the long service presentations at this year's Royal Norfolk Show.

Long service award recipient David Watling at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLong service award recipient David Watling at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twenty award recipients, including farm workers, stockmen, tractor drivers, gamekeepers and foresters, were watched by their colleagues and families as the awards were presented by the show's vice president Lord Cholmondeley.

All had served their industry for more than 40 years - but one was honoured with the "super award" for 60 years of unbroken service to his employers.

David Watling, 74, has worked for Robert Perowne in Docking, near King's Lynn for his whole career.

He said: "When I was going to school I was always keen to get on a tractor - they were just coming into their own then.

"I was always happy. You have got to love doing it, really. It is a good life, just being out in the open. I wouldn't want to do anything else.

"I am a 'Jack of all trades'. I have done ploughing, a bit of maintenance and we have now started on 10 acres of grapes, so that's a new venture, but a lot of things have not changed that much."

After the presentations, Lord Cholmondeley praised the combined dedication of all the award recipients.

"When you think of all the ups and downs of 60 years it is even more astounding," he said. "Theses long service awards should be highly honoured in the industry."

The other long service awards were presented to: Michael Thrower, for 59 years at Duffield and sons; David Cator, 55 years, Kirk Hall Farms; Malvern Drewry, 51 years, Billockby Farms; David Oswick, 50 years, Wroxham Home Farm; Andrew Baker, 50 years, JS Young Farms; Stephen Hagon, 47 years, National Trust; Malcolm Burroughs, 45 years, G H Allen Farms; Peter Meachen, 42 years, EF Shingfield and Sons; Andrew Seaman, 42 years, Wroxham Home Farm; Derick Hood, 41 years, Ashworths; Paul Lawn, 40 years, Honingham Thorpe Farms; David Phillips, 40 years, J F Temple and Son; Rex Hardingham, 40 years, Saham Grove Farm; Stephen Newstead, 40 years, Wroxham Home Farm; Gary Nichols, 40 years, Charles Wharton and Partners; Freddy Futter, 40 years, Holkham Estate; John Steward, 40 years, Sporle Farms; Neville Hunt, 40 years, Sporle Farms; Ian Gotts, 40 years, Landmark Support Services; David Parkinson, 40 years, Billockby Farms.

There were also presentations of RNAA Fellows awards for sheep section commentator Peter Buffy Wilcox and showjumping judge John Jacks, and a Royal Forestry Society long service award for David Spooner, head woodman at the Walsingham Estate.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Second Norfolk firm files for administration, with 80 jobs on the line

Mussett Engineering has filed for administration. Photo: Nick Butcher; Archant Â© 2011; (01603) 772434

Almost 900 years of farming loyalty is honoured at the Royal Norfolk Show

The long service awards recipients at the Royal Norfolk Show, with vice-president Lord Cholmondeley, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich murderer has suspended sentence breach case withdrawn

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists