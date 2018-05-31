Loddon Young Farmers raise £500 for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Loddon Young Farmers' Club presented £500 charity cheque to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Norfolk YFC Norfolk YFC

After a year of dedicated fundraising, Loddon Young Farmers' Club (YFC) has presented a £500 charity cheque to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The presentation was made at meeting where David Payne from the EAAA also gave a talk about how the service has progressed over the years, and how it can make a significant improvement to a person's chances of survival after an accident in the countryside.

The money was raised through events including the club's annual dinner dance, the "Yeehah!" social during the summer, and the selling of Christmas trees last December.

The club is selling more Christmas trees this year too, from 10am to 3.30pm on December 7 and 8 at the George and Dragon car park in Thurton. The profits will go to Pakefield Riding School in Lowestoft for its riding for the disabled group.