Village's vintage working show will raise thousands for air ambulance

Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A charitable showcase of vintage machines, farming heritage and family entertainment will draw crowds to a Norfolk village next weekend.

The Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show, returning for its 17th year, has raised more than £40,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - which co-founder Beth Wyeld said has helped two of her family members and a close friend in recent years.

This year's event on August 10 and 11 at the family's farm off Rocklands Road in the village, near Attleborough, will feature heavy horse displays, steam engines, vintage tractors and ploughing matches.

There will also be a vintage funfair, 15 full size traction engines and working displays of bygone combine harvesters - weather permitting.

"There is a particular emphasis on things working and doing the job they were meant to do, rather than just standing static," said Mrs Wyeld's husband Oliver.

"But for some variety away from the vintage side, the 4x4 Mud Munchers club will be demonstrating their skills on our permanent off-road course. The event gets bigger every year, and there is something for everyone."

Tickets are £5 on the gate, with free entry for under 16s.