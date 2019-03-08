Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Village's vintage working show will raise thousands for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:59 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 02 August 2019

Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show.

Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A charitable showcase of vintage machines, farming heritage and family entertainment will draw crowds to a Norfolk village next weekend.

Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show.Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show.

The Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show, returning for its 17th year, has raised more than £40,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - which co-founder Beth Wyeld said has helped two of her family members and a close friend in recent years.

This year's event on August 10 and 11 at the family's farm off Rocklands Road in the village, near Attleborough, will feature heavy horse displays, steam engines, vintage tractors and ploughing matches.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a vintage funfair, 15 full size traction engines and working displays of bygone combine harvesters - weather permitting.

"There is a particular emphasis on things working and doing the job they were meant to do, rather than just standing static," said Mrs Wyeld's husband Oliver.

"But for some variety away from the vintage side, the 4x4 Mud Munchers club will be demonstrating their skills on our permanent off-road course. The event gets bigger every year, and there is something for everyone."

Tickets are £5 on the gate, with free entry for under 16s.

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

A home that will never go out of fashion – for sale with its own Jack Wills store inside

The property for sale in Burnham Market with agent Ben Marchbank, inset. Pic: Bedfords/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists