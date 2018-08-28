Video

Larling tractor run raised £3,230 for farming mental health charity

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Edd Barker Edd Barker

A charity tractor run has raised enough money to fund a mental health first aid course to help people involved in Norfolk’s farming and rural industries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 170 tractors – with a combined estimated value of around £10m – joined in the popular Boxing Day event which took a 22-mile route around country lanes after departing from the Stammers family’s Angel Inn at Larling, between Attleborough and Thetford.

The event has raised almost £40,000 for charities since it was launched in 2004 – but this year’s total of £3,230 will be donated to Norfolk-based charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) which offers support for people in countryside communities who may be affected by stress and depression.

Charity founder Melinda Raker said the “phenomenal sum” would completely fund another mental health first aid course for those in farming or rural industries in Norfolk, following the success of the first course run in 2018.

“These two-day courses equip the delegates with the skills to recognise, support and signpost those suffering from mental ill health,” she said. “With a further course planned in Suffolk this year we are on target for training 50 people in just one year to be part of the ‘YANA Army’ of mental health first aiders.

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Andrew Mutimer The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Andrew Mutimer

READ MORE: Rural charity’s course trains ‘mental health first aiders’ for Norfolk and Suffolk

‘We are so grateful to Gavin and Jack and all the Stammers family for organising and sponsoring this terrific event, and all those who supported or took part in it. The Larling Angel is a real hub of the local community and, unsurprisingly, they have a terrific following for this event.”

This year’s event was the first to be run by Gavin Stammers alongside his 16-year-old son Jack, a student at Easton and Otley College and a member of Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club.

Mr Stammers thanked the 250 people who took part in the event, and the many spectators who lined the country lanes to show their support and donate money to a cause which he said was particularly relevant to the farming community.

“Farming can be a lonely business,” he said. “With these first aid courses, if the charity can educate people to understand mental health at the early stages it is going to save a lot of deaths and illnesses – so what this money is going top pay fort is absolutely fantastic.”