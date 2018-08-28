Search

Advanced search

Video

Larling tractor run raised £3,230 for farming mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 14:50 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 11 January 2019

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Edd Barker

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Edd Barker

Edd Barker

A charity tractor run has raised enough money to fund a mental health first aid course to help people involved in Norfolk’s farming and rural industries.

More than 170 tractors – with a combined estimated value of around £10m – joined in the popular Boxing Day event which took a 22-mile route around country lanes after departing from the Stammers family’s Angel Inn at Larling, between Attleborough and Thetford.

The event has raised almost £40,000 for charities since it was launched in 2004 – but this year’s total of £3,230 will be donated to Norfolk-based charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) which offers support for people in countryside communities who may be affected by stress and depression.

Charity founder Melinda Raker said the “phenomenal sum” would completely fund another mental health first aid course for those in farming or rural industries in Norfolk, following the success of the first course run in 2018.

“These two-day courses equip the delegates with the skills to recognise, support and signpost those suffering from mental ill health,” she said. “With a further course planned in Suffolk this year we are on target for training 50 people in just one year to be part of the ‘YANA Army’ of mental health first aiders.

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Andrew MutimerThe Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Andrew Mutimer

READ MORE: Rural charity’s course trains ‘mental health first aiders’ for Norfolk and Suffolk

‘We are so grateful to Gavin and Jack and all the Stammers family for organising and sponsoring this terrific event, and all those who supported or took part in it. The Larling Angel is a real hub of the local community and, unsurprisingly, they have a terrific following for this event.”

This year’s event was the first to be run by Gavin Stammers alongside his 16-year-old son Jack, a student at Easton and Otley College and a member of Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club.

Mr Stammers thanked the 250 people who took part in the event, and the many spectators who lined the country lanes to show their support and donate money to a cause which he said was particularly relevant to the farming community.

“Farming can be a lonely business,” he said. “With these first aid courses, if the charity can educate people to understand mental health at the early stages it is going to save a lot of deaths and illnesses – so what this money is going top pay fort is absolutely fantastic.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for Canaries ahead of West Brom test

Emi Buendia is back in the mix ahead of schedule following his ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Safeguarding concerns raised over hotel which could become rehab centre

The Hare and Barrel hotel in Watton which could become an rehabilitation centre for recovering addicts. Picture: Google

Ex-Norwich City star hits out at radio host’s ‘archaic’ comments over Andy Murray

Britain's Andy Murray wipes tears from his face during a press conference at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists