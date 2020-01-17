Tractor run raises almost £5,000 for charity

The Boxing Day Tractor Run from the Angel Inn at Larling raised £4,917 for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture: Craig Scott Craig Scott

A festive farming spectacle which saw a cavalcade of 190 tractors rumbling through the Norfolk countryside has raised almost £5,000 for charity.

The 15th annual Boxing Day Tractor Run from the Angel Inn at Larling covered around 21 miles, with a mixture of vintage, classic and new tractors travelling across tracks and farmland from Larling, through Bridgham, Brettenham, Rushford, and Riddlesworth.

The event raised a total of £4,917 for this year's chosen charity, Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Organiser Gavin Stammers from Larling, who manages the tractor run with his son Jack, said he was "overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown by the landowners, participants and spectators".

He added: "Particular thanks to the Baker family at Rushford Estate for providing refreshments at the half-way point, but also to all the landowners who are happy for us to use their farm tracks for the event."