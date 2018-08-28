Search

16-year-old Larling farmer takes over the running of Boxing Day charity tractor run

PUBLISHED: 09:11 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 12 December 2018

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

Gavin Stammers

A 16-year-old Norfolk farmer has taken on the mantle of organising a popular Boxing Day tractor run which has raised around £36,000 for charities since it was launched in 2004.

Jack Stammers, a student at Easton and Otley College and a member of Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club will help to steer this year’s annual Larling tractor run, which departs from his family’s Angel Inn in the village, between Attleborough and Thetford.

He volunteered to manage the charity event alongside his father Gavin after the previous organisers, Shaun and Sharon Garrod, decided to step down after last year’s event which saw a record number of tractors take to Norfolk roads and farm tracks.

The tractor run was founded in 2004 by local businessmen David Kidd and David Boggia and since then it has raised about £36,000 for local charities.

This year’s chosen cause is Norfolk-based mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone), which Jack is pleased to be supporting in his first year.

“The YANA Project offers support for those in farming who may be affected by stress and depression,” he said.

“Farming is a good way of life and I plan to build my career in agriculture but it can be demanding and stressful. Funds raised from this year’s road run will all go to support this worthwhile charity and it is nice to support a charity that many of our entrants can relate to.”

The road run will depart from the Angel Inn, Larling at 10am on Boxing Day. Entrants are encouraged to pre-register and should contact the Angel Inn on 01953 717963 for more information, or download the entry form from the Angel Inn website. Alternatively entry can be made on the day.

