Critical 'weather window' is costing farmers millions in lost yields, say scientists

A critical winter weather window is costing millions in lost yields for rapeseed growers, said Norwich scientists. Pictured: An aerial view of oilseed rape crops being grown at the John Innes Centre trials site at Bawburgh in Norfolk. Picture: Phil Robinson. Phil Robinson

East Anglia’s rapeseed growers are losing up to a quarter of their yield each year due to temperature rises during a critical winter “weather window” which could wipe as much as £160m off the value of the UK crop.