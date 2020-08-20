Search

Advanced search

Gene cloning breakthrough proves potential for GM crop protection, say scientists

PUBLISHED: 09:58 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 20 August 2020

Norwich crop scientists have successfully transferred disease resistance genes from wheat to barley using genetic modification (GM) techniques. Pictured: Dr Brande Wulff at the John Innes Centre. Picture: John Innes Centre.

Norwich crop scientists have successfully transferred disease resistance genes from wheat to barley using genetic modification (GM) techniques. Pictured: Dr Brande Wulff at the John Innes Centre. Picture: John Innes Centre.

John Innes Centre

Genes which protect wheat from a deadly plant disease have been successfully cloned and transferred into barley by Norwich scientists – a breakthrough hailed as a glimpse into the future of crop protection.

A team from the John Innes Centre at the Norwich Research Park, working with scientists in the USA and Australia, used genetic modification (GM) techniques to fortify barley plants with genes proven to give wheat plants resistance to a yield-destroying infection called stem rust.

Researchers said it could be a model for future scientific efforts to protect food crops against the growing threat of fungal pathogens – but it would require a change of policy for them to be grown in the UK, where the commercial cultivation of GM crops is still banned.

In contrast to wheat, where 82 stem rust resistance genes have been found, only 10 have been discovered in barley. Previous research efforts to transfer this genetic resistance from one commercially-valuable member of the grass family to another using traditional crossing methods have proved unsuccessful.

But the new study, published in the Plant Biotechnology Journal, shows that the transgenic barley plants bolstered with four cloned stem rust genes from wheat appeared more resistant to the disease than barley plants with naturally-evolved resistance genes.

Dr Brande Wulff, whose group carried out the research, said by exploiting resources not available through traditional breeding, the study is a “clear signal to policymakers” of the need to use modern precision breeding techniques such as GM and gene editing in the field of crop protection.

“This will offer more control over how such resistance genes are deployed including ensuring that they are deployed in stacks that maximise the durability of this precious genetic resource,” he said.

READ MORE: New sugar tariff quota leaves a bitter taste for East Anglian beet farmers

Dr Asyraf Hatta, first author of the study, added: “We have shown that wheat stem rust resistance genes work in barley which is something that has not been achieved by wide crosses between grass relatives.

“Given that we now know that wheat resistance genes work in barley it is likely that barley resistance will also work in wheat which is a much bigger and more important crop. This might therefore expand the reservoir of resistance genes available to wheat for engineering resistance to its major diseases.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Long delays on A47 after four-vehicle crash

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City transfer rumours: City face competition from QPR in Hugill pursuit

Norwich City remain interested in signing Jordan Hugill, pictured in action against the Canaries for former club Preston. Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

You can now own part of this pub for just £50

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant