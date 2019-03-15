Farming industry celebrates a decade of communication inspiration

Guests at the John Forrest Award 10th anniversary dinner at Madingley Hall in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Susie Emmett Susie Emmett

A training course to sharpen the communication skills of East Anglian farming professionals has celebrated its 10th anniversary – and the “meaningful legacy” of the man it was named after.

The John Forrest Award, founded in memory of the forward-thinking Suffolk farmer, is financed by the Felix Cobbold Trust and The Morley Agricultural Foundation. Eight successful candidates undertake a three-day training course each January.

Susie Emmett of Green Shoot Productions, which carries out training with invited tutors, said the result is the “creation of professionals who go forth into their working lives prepared and inspired to give fantastic radio and TV interviews, deliver engaging presentations and talks”.

At a reunion dinner in Cambridge, previous course participants from across Norfolk and Suffolk attempted to quantify the impact of this training, by totalling up their combined communication efforts.

Over the ten years of the scheme, they had been involved in 2,832 presentations, 284 films, 172 radio or TV interviews, and 912 interviews and other opportunities.

Mrs Emmet hailed it as “an impressive batch of results”, with more still being collated from those who didn’t attend the dinner.