Norfolk farm machinery firm set to expand into the Midlands

PUBLISHED: 14:01 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 11 February 2020

Norwich-based farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess is set to expand into the East Midlands during 2020, by opening a new depot in Rutland. Picture: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess

Norwich-based farm machinery firm Ben Burgess is planning to expand into the East Midlands during 2020.

Agricultural manufacturer John Deere said its Norfolk equipment dealer is "actively recruiting staff and acquiring new state-of-the-art premises" in central Rutland, to cover that county and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile another John Deere dealer, Oxfordshire-based Farol, is also establishing a new outlet in Newark.

"I am very pleased to announce this expansion by two well-established, high-performing dealerships," said John Deere's division sales manager Joedy Ibbotson. "Both businesses have built their success on an ethos of first class, proactive customer service and support, and are committed to investing in their future growth.

"In the interim period before their new premises are officially opened, both dealers are well positioned to cover the new marketing areas from their existing outlets. Both have also invested heavily in staff and systems to meet customers' increasing demand for advanced, precision ag technology, and we are confident that they will continue to provide the highest possible standards of customer service as they grow their respective businesses still further with John Deere."

Ben Burgess - which has its headquarters in Norwich and an additional five outlets across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire - has held the John Deere franchise for over 55 years.

It opened its newest outlet on the A14 at Ellington in Cambridgeshire in May 2019.

