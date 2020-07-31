Search

Advanced search

Farm machinery firm director celebrates 40 years of dedicated service

31 July, 2020 - 11:30
Ben Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess

A long-serving director of a Norfolk farm machinery firm has celebrated a milestone with his colleagues after dedicating 40 years to the company.

Ben Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart (left) is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. He is pictured with managing director Ben Turner (right). Picture: Ben BurgessBen Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart (left) is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. He is pictured with managing director Ben Turner (right). Picture: Ben Burgess

Jimmy Lockhart joined Trowse-based John Deere dealer Ben Burgess as an agricultural service apprentice in July 1980, working at what was then the head office and main workshop in the centre of Norwich.

Ten years later he became agricultural service manager, a position he held for more 21 years. During this time, he was appointed as a director with responsibility for the group’s parts and service departments, and he also oversaw the group’s IT infrastructure. Since 2011, he has focused more on the strategic side of what the company calls “aftermarket solutions”.

Mr Lockhart will receive his official long service award later in the year, but his anniversary was celebrated with a special presentation this week, where he received a cake and treated his colleagues to memories of his time at Ben Burgess, including working on his first tractor – a Track Marshall 90 – and how he still has his lunchbox from his very first days.

He said: “My motivation and reason to be has always been and continues to be the delivery of premium parts and service support. As I always tell my teams, I want customer delight.

Ben Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben BurgessBen Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben Burgess

“Above all perhaps, the most pleasurable part of my job is when I recruit people I believe have the raw talent we need, and I see them develop through training and mentoring, and progress within the company.”

Mr Lockhart’s daughter Polly said: “He has been a director at the company for almost 20 years now but for me, it’s the farming testimonies and dedication to service that makes me so proud. I have yet to speak to a farmer, employee or customer who doesn’t comment on his commitment, knowledge and complete love of the job and industry.”

Ben Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben BurgessBen Burgess director Jimmy Lockhart is celebrating 40 years with the Norwich-based farm machinery company. Picture: Ben Burgess

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Town residents left without water supply after burst main

Some residents in Diss and Bressingham are experiencing water supply issues. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A real kick in the teeth’ - Zaks owner slams ‘chaotic’ roadworks near restaurant site

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town residents left without water supply after burst main

Some residents in Diss and Bressingham are experiencing water supply issues. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

City consult fans over Carrow Road return

Norwich City supporters were not able to attend games during the Premier League resumption after a three month pause for the global pandemic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘A real kick in the teeth’ - Zaks owner slams ‘chaotic’ roadworks near restaurant site

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski