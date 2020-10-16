Haulier’s new owner hopes to honour his friend and mentor’s legacy

Agricultural contractor Jeremy Green (right) has taken over the TG Askew haulage company from Chris Askew (left) whose father Tim established the firm in 1963. Picture: Harry Green Harry Green

A Norfolk agricultural contractor said he is “honoured” to take over the haulage firm established by his late friend and role model, who helped him start his career.

The late Tim Askew, who established the TG Askew haulage firm in 1963. Picture: Askew family The late Tim Askew, who established the TG Askew haulage firm in 1963. Picture: Askew family

Jeremy Green, based at Bressingham near Diss, has bought the TG Askew haulage company which was founded by Tim Askew in 1963.

Mr Askew died in 2016, and since then the company has been run by his son Chris, who said he has been advised to step back from the business for health reasons.

But Mr Green said he was delighted to answer the call for a new owner, so he could continue Mr Askew’s legacy.

“Tim was not only a great friend to me and my family, but was also a great role model who is sadly missed by all of us,” he said.

“I was honoured to have the opportunity to take the company on. I only hope I can do Tim proud, to carry the business forward, to keep people employed and continue the good service and keep the customers he built up.

“After I took my HGV test 28 years ago I used to work for him some weekends and nights. Then when I started my own business 25 years ago, Tim was one of the people I confided in. He offered me a job at that point – he could perhaps see some potential in me and we became good friends.

“Tim did talk to a couple of people about selling business when he became ill in 2016, but Chris said he wanted to keep the business running, and keep those yellow lorries on the road in memory of his father.

“I want to continue the business for the same reason – to continue the reputation that Tim built up. That was something I didn’t want to disappear.”

Mr Green said he has “no plans to change the structure of the business” and the TG Askew fleet of 15 eight-wheeled lorries will retain the company name and their customary yellow livery. The Jeremy Green Agricultural Contractor firm already has three lorries, mainly working on agricultural haulage contracts, but the acquisition will allow it to broaden out into other sectors carrying goods like sand, bark, chalk and aggregates.

Chris Askew said he was glad the family business was being taken over by someone who both he and his father had known for 25 years.

“If we could sell it to the perfect person, Jeremy would be that person, both for me and my dad,” he said – adding that his son Zac was still driving for the company, continuing the family tradition.