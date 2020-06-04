Search

Advanced search

A ‘paradigm shift’ is needed to restore the green potential of our grasslands

PUBLISHED: 07:47 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 04 June 2020

The future of grassland was discussed by leading farmers at a virtual meeting held by Norfolk's Yield network. Picture: Chris Hill

The future of grassland was discussed by leading farmers at a virtual meeting held by Norfolk's Yield network. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

A “paradigm shift” is needed in the way the nation’s grasslands are managed to reverse ecological declines and maximise their agricultural value, Norfolk farmers were told.

Jake Fiennes, general manager for conservation at the Holkham Estate. Picture: Carl EllisJake Fiennes, general manager for conservation at the Holkham Estate. Picture: Carl Ellis

The subject was discussed at an online virtual meeting hosted by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

Guest speakers were Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at the 25,000-acre Holkham Estate, and James Robinson, a dairy farmer from Cumbria followed by thousands on Twitter as @JRfromStrickley.

Mr Fiennes said “mob grazing” and woodland planting are among the ways grasslands could fulfil their potential as an environmental asset, while he was hopeful that new land management policies currently being developed to replace the EU’s system of land-based subsidies would recognise the importance of grazing livestock within arable rotations.

“Grassland is the largest crop in England and we must embrace new ways of managing it,” he said. “We have lost 97pc of our hay meadows, and we’ve seen our traditional flood plains and meadows drained and converted to arable production.

Deer on the parkland at the Holkham estate. Picture: Martin Sizeland / iWitness24Deer on the parkland at the Holkham estate. Picture: Martin Sizeland / iWitness24

“Everywhere you go you see grassland, whether it is wet grassland, chalk grassland, heathland, or roadside verge. It is everywhere in our urban spaces and in our countryside. But it has lost its integrity over time.

“The importance of the resilience of species-rich grassland is key to the future sustainability of some of our farming systems.

“We’ve seen 40 years of the CAP (the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy) and some of our grassland completely removed from our landscape, and some of it driven to the point of extinction.

“We are under huge pressure with the number of sheep on our uplands and the methane emitted by our bovines, but actually we need to eat less meat and it needs to be a better quality. How do we achieve better quality? It is through the diversity of our grassland. The by-product of that is the environment – all the birds, bees and butterflies that then also benefit. So we must be more open-minded about the future of how we manage this wonderful asset.”

READ MORE: Can East Anglia’s farming industry emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis?

Mr Robinson said his organic dairy farm has 300 acres of grassland including 15 acre of woodland, 10 acres of wetland and 15 acre of traditional species-rich hay meadow. “That is really diverse and the invertebrate and insect life in there is phenomenal compared to our grazing ground,” he said.

“Coming from a livestock farmer, I can see that grassland is as much to blame for the lack of invertebrates as arable areas are. We’ve got a cropping system now, especially on dairy farms, where we are taking grass so young and very quickly across a massive area and invertebrates don’t really stand a chance, so we need to get much more diversity in the height of the crop and root depth and things like that. I’m still learning and still trying to find the right crop for our farm.”

In response to a question about climate-driven incentives to plant more trees, Mr Fiennes said: “There is nothing wrong with wood pasture. It is a new terminology but basically it is the classic British parkland scenario and Norfolk is littered with wood pasture. There is no reason we cannot plant trees within our pasture because it can offer biodiversity gains, and also acts as shade and protection for our livestock.”

He said he is also installing a “mob grazing” system to improve the biodiversity in Holkham’s grassland. “Initially we will bring the cattle in at low densities, probably one livestock unit per hectare, that’s mainly to preserve ground-nesting birds, then we will treble the size of the roaming herds and put them on areas for a short period of time,” he said. “Already this year we are seeing more resilience to the sward because we are only removing 60pc of the leaf and leaving the remaining 40pc for re-growth, so we are seeing more resilience in our crop, thereby prolonging the season.”

READ MORE: Slump in lockdown beer demand leaves farmers grappling with a huge barley backlog

Mr Robinson said he was trying something similar with his animals on the environmental areas of his farm’s grassland.

“Sometimes we leave it to grow long and put them in at the end of July, sometimes it will be earlier on in the spring, and then again in mid summer. We play around with it really. We’ve seen some new late-flowering plants coming up by doing that.

“We are doing this on a small scale really, of five or eight hectares. It would be nice to have a massive area where we could play about with this a lot more, but we’d need environmental payments to make that worthwhile. The land has to pay for itself.”

While grass is the main crop for Mr Robinson’s Cumbrian dairy farm, Norfolk livestock farmer James Runciman asked how grass could be incorporated into East Anglia’s predominantly arable landscape to build soil fertility and organic matter in an area where permanent pasture has been “degraded due to the CAP and forgotten as we have lost a lot of the stock and infrastructure”.

Mr Fiennes said: “I think there will be a recognition from arable farmers of the benefits of livestock. There is going to be a paradigm shift in the importance of livestock in all our farming systems, and I am of the belief that the future support system will recognise the importance of livestock within that system.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival

Visitors at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Solidarity over George Floyd’s death is one thing, but doing something about it would mean more

A woman holds a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest rally as it passes near to Victoria Station, London in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture: PA
Drive 24