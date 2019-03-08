Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Rare chance to see inside Norwich's world-beating DNA science centre

PUBLISHED: 15:49 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 09 May 2019

The Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Anthony Cullen

The Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Anthony Cullen

Anthony Cullen

One of Norfolk's renowned research institutes is opening its doors to show the cutting-edge bioscience and "big data" technologies it uses to tackle global issues ranging from crop disease to climate change.

The Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Earlham InstituteThe Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Earlham Institute

The Earlham Institute, at the Norwich Research Park, will hold its "Inside EI" open day on May 21 to let the public explore its pioneering range of genomics and bioinformatics projects which decode living organisms by analysing DNA to improve the health of animals, plants, humans and ecosystems.

The event offers a chance to talk to scientists and take part in interactive activities and tours of big data technology - including one of the largest supercomputers of its kind in Europe, live genome sequencing, agri-robotics, and advanced genomics labs.

Visitors can explore three dedicated research zones:

You may also want to watch:

- Tree of Life - how the centre's researchers understand the breadth and depth of a multitude of important species.

- GROW - the institute's work in supporting Colombia's abundant biodiversity and socioeconomic development.

- The Cloud - open-access tools and training to support the UK and international life science community.

EI's science communication manager Dr Peter Bickerton, said: "Inside EI is an exciting opportunity to experience the cutting edge of science: from supercomputing and AI to robotics, genome sequencing and synthetic biology, we cover it all."

The Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Earlham InstituteThe Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Earlham Institute

- The event is free, but registration is required by the closing date of May 13. For more information see the Earlham Institute website.

































Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Snooker centre bike thief caught on CCTV walking into lamppost

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists