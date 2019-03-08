Rare chance to see inside Norwich's world-beating DNA science centre

The Earlham Institute in Norwich is holding an open day on May 21, 2019. Picture: Anthony Cullen Anthony Cullen

One of Norfolk's renowned research institutes is opening its doors to show the cutting-edge bioscience and "big data" technologies it uses to tackle global issues ranging from crop disease to climate change.

The Earlham Institute, at the Norwich Research Park, will hold its "Inside EI" open day on May 21 to let the public explore its pioneering range of genomics and bioinformatics projects which decode living organisms by analysing DNA to improve the health of animals, plants, humans and ecosystems.

The event offers a chance to talk to scientists and take part in interactive activities and tours of big data technology - including one of the largest supercomputers of its kind in Europe, live genome sequencing, agri-robotics, and advanced genomics labs.

Visitors can explore three dedicated research zones:

- Tree of Life - how the centre's researchers understand the breadth and depth of a multitude of important species.

- GROW - the institute's work in supporting Colombia's abundant biodiversity and socioeconomic development.

- The Cloud - open-access tools and training to support the UK and international life science community.

EI's science communication manager Dr Peter Bickerton, said: "Inside EI is an exciting opportunity to experience the cutting edge of science: from supercomputing and AI to robotics, genome sequencing and synthetic biology, we cover it all."

- The event is free, but registration is required by the closing date of May 13. For more information see the Earlham Institute website.

































