Search

Advanced search

Farm fatalities drop to a record low - but more still needs to be done

03 July, 2020 - 11:45
National Farmers Union (NFU) deputy president Stuart Roberts says more needs to be done to improve farming's safety record, despite a drop in workplace fatality figures. Picture: Simon Hadley.

National Farmers Union (NFU) deputy president Stuart Roberts says more needs to be done to improve farming's safety record, despite a drop in workplace fatality figures. Picture: Simon Hadley.

Simon Hadley

Farm fatality figures have dropped to their lowest on record – but industry leaders said much more needs to be done to improve agriculture’s poor accident record.

The Health and Safety Executive’s latest report says the number of fatal injuries in agriculture, forestry and fishing in 2019/20 fell to 20, the lowest level on record, down from an annual average of 27. But it says the sector still accounts for around 20pc of all workplace fatalities.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) deputy president Stuart Roberts said: “While these figures show an important drop in fatalities they still indicate that there’s significantly more to do. Last year we lost too many of our family, friends and colleagues in the workplace – one fatality is too many.

“For the past few years we have seen many in the industry consciously prioritising health and safety and I hope these figures indicate the start of a downward trend which is underpinned by a culture change in the agriculture sector.

“There will be variations year on year and we need to see longer-term sustained improvement before we can say that farm safety has fundamentally changed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Kofra opens new coffee shop in NR3

Kofra managing director Jose Guzman at their new coffee shop in Bell Road in NR3 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Owner of fine dining restaurant reopens with new venture

Alessandro Tranquillo, owner of Bishop's in Norwich. Pic: Shane Finn