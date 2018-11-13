Search

Advanced search

‘Farmers face potentially fatal risks on a daily basis’ – Accident figures reveal agriculture’s alarming death toll

13 November, 2018 - 15:01
Farmers still have a

Farmers still have a "huge way to go" to correct their industry's poor safety record, say Norfolk insurers Lycetts. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A Norfolk insurer says farmers “still have a huge way to go” to correct their industry’s woeful safety record, after eight people were killed in agricultural accidents in the East of England during the last five years.

New figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show that 33 people were killed in agriculture, forestry and fishing across Britain in 2017/18, underlining the industry’s reputation as the nation’s most dangerous workplace.

From 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018, the East had one of the lowest death rates in Britain, with one farm fatality, but over a five-year period, a total of eight agricultural deaths have been recorded in the region.

George Greenock, a risk expert at the Fakenham office of rural insurance specialist Lycetts, said: “Although the East of England has had one of the lowest death rates this year, one death is one too many.

“Agriculture has a high fatality rate that significantly outstrips that of other industries, with it being more than five times higher than the second most-risky industry, construction.

“It is a hazardous industry, with farmers facing potentially fatal risks on a daily basis, from working with unpredictable animals to potentially dangerous machinery.

“It is clear the burden of keeping farms safe is a heavy, but necessary one, with no room for error.

“There have been great strides with regards to health and safety over the past decades, with the number of fatal injuries to workers in agriculture falling by around half since 1981 – but we still have a huge way to go.”

Of the 33 deaths in the agricultural sector this year, the HSE says four were members of the public, two of which were children.

The most common cause of a farm fatality was being injured by an animal, accounting for 24pc of deaths, followed by being struck by moving vehicle (18pc) and becoming trapped by somethiung collapsing (15pc).

In the case of the East of England death, the HSE said a 57-year-old worker slipped and fell in the farmyard when returning to his vehicle. He fractured his ankle but later died from medical complications related to the injury.

Nearly half (48pc) of all agricultural workers killed were aged over 65. Richard Wade, of Lycetts Risk Management Services, said it proved the continual need to implement health and safety policies, carry out robust risk assessments and undertake health and safety training.

“Unwise risk-taking is an underlying problem in the agricultural industry, and the most vulnerable are hit the hardest,” he said. “Many farmers are working well past their retirement age, with little to no help, so physically, and cognitively, they are put under a lot of strain.

“These factors mean they may not appropriately assess or mitigate risks.”

For information and advice on farm safety, visit the HSE website.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Ad Feature Are you making the most of your property wealth?

Peter Sharkey
Equity release could be an idea rather than downsizing for more mature homeowners Picture: Getty Images

This week, financial columnist Peter Sharkey looks at how equity release could solve your downsizing dilemma.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly

‘False confidence’ gives Norwich one of highest debt levels in the UK

Norwich residents have some of the largest amounts of unsecured personal debt.

King’s Lynn retailer Fishing Republic announces its future is in “serious doubt”

Major angling retailer Fishing Republic, which has a store in Kings Lynn, has warned that its future is in significant doubt as it scrambles for emergency funding, jeopardising more than 100 jobs. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Norwich firm which could one day change the way we buy our poppies

The Royal British Legion's Pub Quiz contactless donation cards, enabled by Thyngs technology. Picture: Thyngs

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide