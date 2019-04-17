Farm safety inspections aim to prevent cattle-related deaths and injuries

HSE farm safety inspections are focusing on livestock in a bid to prevent cattle-related deaths and injuries. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Livestock farmers have been warned to pay closer attention to health and safety after farm inspectors raised concerns over cattle-handling incidents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is focusing on livestock as part of a programme of inspections during the next twelve months to ensure farmers are taking all possible measures to comply with the law and lower the annual toll of preventable deaths and injuries involving cattle.

Throughout the inspections HSE will remind farmers of the need to have suitable handling facilities, trained and competent workers, and a rigorous culling policy for temperamental animals.

HSE's head of agriculture, Andrew Turner, said: “The campaign focus is timely as last year eight people died on farms in cattle-related incidents, nearly one quarter of the total deaths on British farms.

“Last year 33 people were killed in agriculture across Britain and those working in the industry need to realise that death, injuries and cases of ill-health are not an inevitable part of farming and can be prevented.

“We must not become complacent and accept this as the norm. Farmers should plan their work, know the risks and use the right controls to ensure that everyone can go home healthy from their work.”

• For more information on the inspections and advice on safety and risk management on farms, see the HSE website.