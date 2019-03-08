Surprise award honours Holkham forester's 40-year career

Holkham forester Freddy Futter with his Royal Forestry Society (RFS) award. Picture:Taber Photography Taber Photography

A forester from the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk was honoured by the Royal Forestry Society (RFS) during the organisation's five-day tour of East Anglian woodlands.

Freddy Futter, 68, who lives in Holkham, near Wells, was presented with an award by RFS president Andrew Woods, recognising his 40 years working on the estate's 870 hectares of forests - work which has included helping to extract fine hardwood timber, while managing and preserving historic woodlands.

The surprise presentation was made during the society's visit to the Sotterley Estate, near Beccles.

Holkham's head forester Harry Wakefield said: "Freddy has been an asset to the Holkham forestry department over the last 40 years. His experience, pride and knowledge of the woodland has been invaluable."

Mr Futter said: "I have to say that I was overwhelmed and very much surprised to be given the award and I would like to thank Harry and the Holkham forestry team for their support."