Search

Advanced search

Ground-breaking farmer lands influential role at Swedish machinery firm

PUBLISHED: 12:49 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 04 March 2020

Poul Hovesen, farming director for the Holkham and Salle estates in north Norfolk, has been appointed to the board of directors for major machinery manufacturer Väderstad. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Poul Hovesen, farming director for the Holkham and Salle estates in north Norfolk, has been appointed to the board of directors for major machinery manufacturer Väderstad. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2013

A pioneering north Norfolk farmer hopes to drive forward more mechanical innovations for his industry after being appointed to the board of a major machinery manufacturer.

Poul Hovesen, who manages farming operations for the Holkham Farming Company, Salle Farms Company and Raynham Farm Co, has become a director of Swedish farm machinery firm Väderstad.

He has previously held several advisory roles in East Anglian farming, including within Morley Research and Agri-Tech East Stakeholder Group, and in 2014 he won the national Farmer of the Year title.

Last year he was elected to the Royal Agricultural Society for his celebrated work within the industry, including the development of his modern seven-year crop rotation using reduced tillage and cover crops to enhance drainage and improve soil health.

Since moving to the UK from his native Denmark in 1987, Mr Hovesen said he has had the privilege of working with many creative and innovative farmers, researchers and international companies - and now he hopes to build on that work with Väderstad.

"Together we have both a practical and theoretical basis for creating new agricultural practices and technologies for the future," he said. "My ambition is to help ensure that we remain at the forefront of machine and method development for agriculture."

READ MORE: 200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Väderstad chairman and co-owner Crister Stark said he was "delighted" at Mr Hovesen's appointment, adding: "Our collaboration began in the early 1990s when Poul was involved in Väderstad's work on precision cultivation techniques. With his international industry experience, I am convinced that he will bring very valuable expertise to our continued global expansion."

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

hapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24