Farm wildlife transformation wins national conservation award

Charles Inglis at Hole Farm in Hempstead, pictured with the Ian MacNicol Memorial Trophy for Norfolk farm conservation, has now also won the national Silver Lapwing award. Picture: Chris Hill. Chris Hill

A Norfolk farm which was transformed from a lifeless "prairie" into a wildlife-rich oasis has won a national accolade for its outstanding commitment to environmental management.

The 2019 Silver Lapwing Award for farm conservation has been won by Charles Inglis at Hole Farm, Hempstead. Pictured: The trophy was presented to Mr Inglis' parents-in-law Robin and Rose Carver at a ceremony in Cumbria. Picture: FWAG Association. The 2019 Silver Lapwing Award for farm conservation has been won by Charles Inglis at Hole Farm, Hempstead. Pictured: The trophy was presented to Mr Inglis' parents-in-law Robin and Rose Carver at a ceremony in Cumbria. Picture: FWAG Association.

Charles Inglis, of Hole Farm at Hempstead, near Holt, has won the Silver Lapwing Award, presented by the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG) to recognise farmers who go the extra mile to protect and enhance the countryside, alongside profitable food-growing enterprises.

When his family first arrived at the farm in 1982, he said it was lacking trees, hedgerows and wildlife, and the exposed fields were suffering soil erosion at a rate of 150 cubic metres per hectare, per year.

But now the huge open fields have made way for a mosaic of insect-rich hedgerows and woodland, around arable crops fringed with floristic margins and wild birdseed plots, and dotted with 14 new ponds - all of which provide food and habitats for a rich abundance of bird and insect life.

The Silver Lapwing trophy was presented to Mr Inglis' father-in-law Robin Carver at a ceremony hosted by the previous winners at Castletown Farm in Cumbria.

Mr Inglis said: "What an honour to be presented with the Silver Lapwing Award, particularly against such stiff competition. It is a special moment for myself and my parents-in-law Robin and Rose Carver, this will motivate us to continue our conservation work at Hole Farm.

"We are so thrilled and very proud to have been presented this award which will be in pride of place for the next year."