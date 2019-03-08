Popular country show will feature alpacas, pony rides and vintage tractors

Hilgay Vintage and Country show. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A popular summer show will return next month, marking its 13th year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. Picture: Mark Clifton Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. Picture: Mark Clifton

Hilgay Vintage and Country show will take place on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 from 10am to 5pm.

Around 1,000 people attend the annual event, which showcases vintage vehicles and farm equipment.

It raised £4,000 last year and organisers are hoping to exceed that target in 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The entry fee is £5 with free admission to children under 12.

Organiser Peter Bates said: "We run the show to raise money for our church and good causes in our village.

"The theme this year is sugar beet and people will get to see demonstrations from the big harvesters.

"We've got alpacas, pony rides and vintage tractors, cars, lorries and motorbikes, so there's fun for all the family.

Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. Picture: Mark Clifton Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. Picture: Mark Clifton

"The dog show is on Sunday and anyone with a dog can participate with an entry fee of £1. The winner gets £15 worth of food."