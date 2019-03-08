Popular country show raises thousands

Hilgay Vintage and Country show. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

The 13th annual country show entertained crowds over the weekend.

This year's theme was sugar beet, which saw demonstrations from beet harvesters. Picture: Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. This year's theme was sugar beet, which saw demonstrations from beet harvesters. Picture: Hilgay Vintage and Country Show.

Hilgay vintage and country fair entertained families with a variety of attractions and activities.

The event which, took place on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, saw people locally and further afield enjoy what the show had to offer.

Around 900 people attended the two day event, which showcased vintage tractors, cars, bikes and alpacas.

This year's theme was sugar beet and attendees were able to see demonstrations from old beet harvesters.

This year show alpacas in attendance. Picture: Hilgay Vintage and Country Show. This year show alpacas in attendance. Picture: Hilgay Vintage and Country Show.

Around £4,000 was raised, which will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the All Saints Church, despite expectations to raise more this year.

Organiser, Peter Bates said: "It was a good day and the weather was brilliant over the weekend.

"It's usually local people that come along to meet up and spend the day together, and it's a great event to bring your family to.

"We had some old beet harvesters which went down well, people don't usually get to see how these machines work so it was good for them to see the demonstrations.

"A lot of the boys that come with the tractors enjoy coming and call it the friendly show, because they appreciate there is no red tape and they're allowed to do what they want.

"It's more of a family show and we like to keep people happy and entertained. Everyone that comes along makes it a nice weekend."

Local stalls included, the Saddle and Stirrup, Wheely sweet, Poppies tearoom and the Ely Gin company ltd.

The popular dog show also returned, with the winner taking home a wooden fruit bowl.

Mr Bates said: "We raised around £4,000 which is what we usually get for this event, we're grateful for what we get as it allows us to keep our head above water and allows us to carry out general maintenance to the church.

"There's always something that needs doing or repairing."

Some of the money raised will go towards repairing the broken windows at the Hilgay All Saints Church, following acts of vandalism last month.

The Church suffered around £1,500 worth of criminal damage, after vandals smashed windows, broke locks and destroyed church items on Monday, July 8.