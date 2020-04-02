Search

Advanced search

Could agricultural drones disinfect public areas to combat coronavirus?

PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 02 April 2020

Agricultural sprayer drones could disinfect public areas to help combat coronavirus, say researchers. Pictured: Norfolk farmer Chris Eglington trialling his crop-spraying drone. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Agricultural sprayer drones could disinfect public areas to help combat coronavirus, say researchers. Pictured: Norfolk farmer Chris Eglington trialling his crop-spraying drone. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Agricultural drone sprayers could be used to remotely disinfect parks, hospital grounds, transport hubs and schools during the coronavirus pandemic – but only if emergency authorisations are rapidly issued, said researchers.

Agricultural sprayer drones could disinfect public areas to help combat coronavirus, say researchers. Picture: Chris HillAgricultural sprayer drones could disinfect public areas to help combat coronavirus, say researchers. Picture: Chris Hill

Farm technologists and university experts said drones currently being trialled for crop protection and weed control could also be put to use in the fight against Covid-19.

Norfolk farmer Chris Eglington is part of a consortium working on the development of agricultural drone sprayers with Harper Adams University in Shropshire, which has suggested police and fire service drone pilots could be trained to use the equipment to disinfect public areas and hard-to-reach areas from a safe distance.

Mr Eglington, who runs the Crop Angel drone company from his farm near Shipdham, said the technology is ready for such a deployment, but questioned whether the necessary approvals could be obtained quickly enough from chemical and aviation regulators to spray disinfectants and fly near buildings in urban areas, which is currently prohibited.

He said has been working with technology partners and authorities for four years, but has so far only been able to secure a limited 12-month approval for dropping biostimulants on crops, while UK legislation still prevents him from spraying most mainstream agro-chemicals and pesticides.

“I would say the hardware and the software is 100pc ready,” he said. “The drones are more than capable, but it is the regulatory side that is the problem.

“I would have thought disinfectant would be further away than what we have been trying to do in the countryside.

“If it is a park then it is a piece of cake, but if you are looking at going into a truly urban situation where you are going up and down streets you would be breaking most of the laws as they stand at the moment. The CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) would have to say the operational safety case allows you to do things you are not normally allowed to do, and then the CRD (Chemicals Regulation Directorate) would need to allow us to spray chemicals.

“But if the government decides that it is what they want to do, then I think it will happen. If the government says something, we must all do whatever they tell us.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Chip shop and McDonald’s closures leave tonnes of potatoes without a market

Jonathan Gill, a mechatronics researcher at the university, added: “It is possible to operate spray drones remotely, reducing the need for people to enter contaminated areas to disinfect them and their chance of becoming infected. This means that drone operators would not require medical levels of PPE (personal protective equipment) as standard agricultural sprayer PPE would suffice.”

The university said it had been approached by Robert Pearson, director of Chinese Investment Connections, to look at the potential for such a project in tackling what it termed “infection hotspots”. Mr Pearson said drones had been used in China with “remarkable results”.

The proposal has been sent to the government and discussions are taking place with regulatory bodies including the Health and Safety Executive, the university said.

READ MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Stephen Baker from the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge said: “I guess the questions I would have around it would be what hotspots they would identify and whether actually spraying parks or other things is going to have a big impact on disease transmission, when we know that actually probably the majority of transmission is likely to occur when we’re in close proximity to people.

“Without an appropriately designed study, which is difficult given the conditions we’re in and also what they want to achieve, it would be really difficult to estimate the potential impact of what spraying a park would do.

“But I think that given the fact that we’re in unprecedented circumstances, anything that could try and contribute to reducing disease transmission should be supported.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street dealt a ‘fatally dangerous’ blow: Expert predicts 250,000 jobs could go

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Mini railway launches crisis appeal after coronavirus halts services

The Wells and Walsingham Railway has launched a crisis appeal Picture: Ian Burt

Beautiful floral tribute to Jewson lorry driver who died in A47 crash

The Beautiful floral tribute from all the staff at Jewson's Dereham Branch. Made by Forget Me Not Flowers in Dereham. Picture: Forget Me Not Flowers

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24