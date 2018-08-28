Farmers urged to dig out their binoculars for 2019 Big Farmland Bird Count

The 2019 Big Farmland Bird Count will begin on February 8. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

Farmers across East Anglia are being urged to take their binoculars out into the countryside this week to play their part in the 2019 Big Farmland Bird Count.

Yellowhammers were one of five Red List species which made the list of 25 most commonly seen birds in the 2018 Big Farmland Bird Count. Picture: Peter Dent / IWitness Yellowhammers were one of five Red List species which made the list of 25 most commonly seen birds in the 2018 Big Farmland Bird Count. Picture: Peter Dent / IWitness

The nationwide “citizen science” project calls on farmers, land managers and gamekeepers to spend 30 minutes recording bird species on their land between February 8 and 17.

Results from the annual count, run by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), will aim to distinguish which farmland birds are thriving due to good conservation efforts, while identifying the species in need of most help.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, which is sponsoring the 2019 count, said: “This event highlights perfectly how farmers balance excellent conservation work on farms across the country alongside producing the nation’s food.

“Over the past four decades, farmers have carried out a huge amount of work to encourage wildlife and are responsible for protecting, maintaining and enhancing 70pc of the nation’s iconic countryside.

“I would encourage as many farmers as possible to participate during the event in February as this is crucial in the survival and protection of many farmland bird species.”

• To take part, download bird identification guides and count sheets from the Big Farmland Bird Count website.