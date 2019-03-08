NFU deputy president Guy Smith to address farmers' event in Halesworth

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: NFU NFU

East Anglian farmers have the chance to quiz a senior figure in their industry at the latest in a series of agricultural discussions in Halesworth.

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), is the guest speaker at the farmers evening on April 24, jointly hosted by accountancy firm Lovewell Blake and the Suffolk Coastal NFU branch.

Mr Smith, who farms a mixed and diversified farm in north-east Essex, is also a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society, a recipient of an honorary doctorate for services to agriculture from Essex University, and is a founder of the Essex Schools Food and Farming Day.

“We are delighted to welcome Guy Smith to our latest farmers' evening, which will be a great opportunity for local farmers to learn about the issues which are playing out nationally, as well as to quiz a senior office-holder at the NFU,” said Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will chair the meeting.

• The event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday April 24, and will include a buffet. Attendance is free but bookings should be made by contacting Ryan Lincoln on 01986 873163 or r.lincoln@lovewell-blake.co.uk.