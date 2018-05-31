Search

Advanced search

Artistic farmers create a radish rainbow to thank the NHS

PUBLISHED: 07:09 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:09 20 May 2020

Vegetable growers at G's in Feltwell have made a radish rainbow to thank the NHS for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Watson

Vegetable growers at G's in Feltwell have made a radish rainbow to thank the NHS for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Watson

Scott Watson

Norfolk vegetable growers have paid their own unique tribute to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic – by making a rainbow from 15,000 radishes.

To recognised the immense contribution of healthcare workers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Scott Watson and his team at G’s Growers in Feltwell created the radish rainbow in front of the firm’s Love Radish processing unit.

“We were trying to think of our own way to say thank you for the incredible work being done by everyone in the NHS,” he said. “We harvest well over half a billion radishes each year at Feltwell so it seemed the logical medium to create our artwork with.

“It took about a day for the team to take about 15,000 red, purple and French breakfast radish grade-outs and some of the leaves to create the NHS and rainbow in front of our workplace. It was a fantastic team effort and a fun project to get everyone behind in these difficult times.”

Mr Watson said the “grade-outs” used in the design were from a small percentage of radishes damaged by pests, harvesting and washing, which cannot be sold. “They make great compost though, so they were taken back to the field to feed next year’s crop,” he added.

READ MORE: Prince Charles urges workers to ‘Pick for Britain’ on fruit and veg farms

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Revealed: Seven out of 10 parents in survey believe schools should reopen in September

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Seven out of 10 parents in survey believe schools should reopen in September

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

How to get wine and spirits delivered to your door in 30 minutes

Majestic wine warehouse on Dereham Road, Norwich is now delivering wine via Deliveroo. Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Biz For: Archant Archant © 2009 01603 772434

Low water pressure for villages after main bursts

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24