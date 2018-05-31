Artistic farmers create a radish rainbow to thank the NHS

Vegetable growers at G's in Feltwell have made a radish rainbow to thank the NHS for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Watson Scott Watson

Norfolk vegetable growers have paid their own unique tribute to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic – by making a rainbow from 15,000 radishes.

To recognised the immense contribution of healthcare workers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Scott Watson and his team at G’s Growers in Feltwell created the radish rainbow in front of the firm’s Love Radish processing unit.

“We were trying to think of our own way to say thank you for the incredible work being done by everyone in the NHS,” he said. “We harvest well over half a billion radishes each year at Feltwell so it seemed the logical medium to create our artwork with.

“It took about a day for the team to take about 15,000 red, purple and French breakfast radish grade-outs and some of the leaves to create the NHS and rainbow in front of our workplace. It was a fantastic team effort and a fun project to get everyone behind in these difficult times.”

Mr Watson said the “grade-outs” used in the design were from a small percentage of radishes damaged by pests, harvesting and washing, which cannot be sold. “They make great compost though, so they were taken back to the field to feed next year’s crop,” he added.

