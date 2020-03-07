Search

Royal Norfolk Show chief to stand down after eight years in charge

07 March, 2020 - 06:00
Greg Smith is standing down after eight years as chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which organises the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture RNAA

RNAA

A leading figurehead of the Royal Norfolk Show is to stand down after eight years in charge - sparking a search to fill this significant role promoting the county.

Greg Smith, chief executive of show organisers the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), announced he will leave the organisation at the end of 2020 after overseeing this summer's two-day annual showcase in July.

Since joining the association in 2012, Mr Smith has overseen the launch of new events, strong growth of the Norfolk Showground business and a series of successful Royal Norfolk Shows.

"I am extremely proud of having held the role of chief executive of the RNAA," he said. "We play an essential part in the fabric of Norfolk life, both through supporting our members, our educational outreach and showcasing how food and farming impacts our lives.

"I will be with the organisation for the remainder of the year, and along with the team I am focused on delivering another outstanding show, look forward to continuing to support the organisation and my successor as they begin a new chapter in the RNAA's story."

Mr Smith's announcement leaves a vacancy for the chief executive's role, which includes delivering the RNAA's strategic goal of supporting and promoting Norfolk's food, farming and the countryside. That includes the Royal Norfolk Show as well as "fulfilling the charitable and commercial objectives of the organisation and maintaining relationships with key business and community stakeholders".

"This is an extremely exciting time for the association," said RNAA chairman Rob Alston. "Greg has been a successful and popular leader who has had a fantastic impact on the organisation and, with the help of the trustees, set out a clear vision for the future. We are looking for someone who can help us deliver this strategy and ensure we remain successful and relevant in a fast-changing world."

The Royal Norfolk Show is the RNAA's flagship event and the country's largest two-day agricultural show. It is Norfolk's largest annual business and social event, hosting around 85,000 visitors over two days. In 2018, an economic impact assessment by the UEA estimated the show brings a £20m boost to the county's economy.

