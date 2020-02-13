Search

Advanced search

New environment secretary appointed at crucial time for farming industry

PUBLISHED: 18:08 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 13 February 2020

George Eustice as been appointed as the new environment secretary in the prime minister's post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Keiron Tovell

George Eustice as been appointed as the new environment secretary in the prime minister's post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Kieron Tovell

The appointment of George Eustice as environment secretary has been welcomed by farming leaders in East Anglia, who hope his industry expertise will prove valuable at a crucial time for agriculture.

Mr Eustice was appointed secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs after his predecessor Theresa Villiers was sacked in the prime minister's post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle. She had held the position for less than seven months.

The promoted secretary of state comes from a farming background in Cornwall, where his family still run a fruit farm, restaurant and farm shop, along with a herd of South Devon cattle and the country's oldest herd of the rare breed of pig, the British Lop.

His association with Defra stretches back to 2013, first as a parliamentary under-secretary and then as agriculture minister from May 2015.

Farming leaders in East Anglia said this experience would be vital as farming faces its biggest policy change for a generation following Britain's departure from the EU and its subsidy and regulatory regimes - to be replaced by the UK's new Agriculture Bill which was only re-introduced to parliament by Ms Villiers last month.

Rachel Carrington, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: "This is a crucial time for the industry so it is helpful that the new secretary of state has a good level of knowledge and experience of our sector.

"The NFU has a good working relationship with George Eustice and we look forward to continuing this in his new role."

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said: "We warmly welcome Mr Eustice to his role at this pivotal time for British agriculture. As a long-standing farming minister, he will know the scale of the challenge ahead. We will work closely with him to help achieve the full potential of the rural economy."

The new environment secretary was appointed on the same day as the Norfolk Farming Conference in Norwich - an event Mr Eustice has previously spoken at as farming minister in 2016 and 2018.

At this year's event, Sir Peter Kendall, chairman of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, said some continuity was urgently needed at Defra.

"If Theresa Villiers moves on, then before I leave the AHDB at the end of March I will have seen my tenth incumbent at Defra in 14 years," said Sir Peter. "For a long-term complex department covering farming and the environment I view this as a chronic failure of government, and we desperately need some leadership and continuity as we enter this unprecedented period of change in farming."

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Mixed day for East Anglian MPs amid Downing Street drama

Sajid Javid arriving in Downing Street, London, he has dramatically quit as chancellor after Boris Johnson ordered him to fire his closest aides.

First details revealed of where Beryl bike share bays would be based

Norfolk County councillor Martin Wilby on one of the new Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24