Search

Advanced search

Video

Thousands flock to taste delights of Christmas season at cathedral’s first fayre

01 December, 2018 - 17:13
Elves Rebekah Graham, 16, left, and Alessia Atzori, 17, by the Christmas Tree at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elves Rebekah Graham, 16, left, and Alessia Atzori, 17, by the Christmas Tree at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

More than 12,000 people got their festive season off to a flying start at Norwich Cathedral with a day of festive crafts, food and activities.

To mark the start of Advent, the period leading up the Christmas, the cathedral hosted the Norfolk Christmas Fayre, packed with all the delights of the season.

The event on Saturday was the first of its kind and saw hundreds of people crowd into the cathedral, its garden and cloisters.

Sophie Kowalyk with some Christmas cakes at the Figbar stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSophie Kowalyk with some Christmas cakes at the Figbar stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On display were a host of seasonal gifts and crafts from Christmas tree decorations to cards, while food and drink producers packed the cloisters with enticing products and tasting opportunities – including 13 local gin makers.

There were also a number of fairground rides for visitors to enjoy.

Harriet Flatt of Game for Feathers, with one of her feather wreaths at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHarriet Flatt of Game for Feathers, with one of her feather wreaths at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event was organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show.

Mark Nicholas, show and programmes director at the RNAA, lauded the fayre’s success and said he hoped it would be “the first of many”.

Bozena Maxwell with her Christmas creations at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBozena Maxwell with her Christmas creations at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “We are delighted to have welcomed over 12,000 visitors to the Norfolk Christmas Fayre.

“It has been a true celebration of the festive season and of Norfolk’s producers.

Andrew Samalionis of Gourmet Brownie at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAndrew Samalionis of Gourmet Brownie at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Everybody has benefited from being in this marvellous destination to enjoy a great Christmas experience.

“For our first event we are delighted to have been supported by 90 traders, that is fantastic.

Nine-year-old Isabella Vermeulen with decorations at the Sparkles Homeware stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Isabella Vermeulen with decorations at the Sparkles Homeware stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It just shows that by joining the dots between the Royal Norfolk Show, Harfest and now the Norfolk Christmas Fayre we are developing a powerful network for Norfolk food producers and crafters.”

The Christmas Fayre is designed to complement Norwich Cathedral’s other festive celebrations, which kicked off this year with an open evening and outdoor crib service featuring carols from the Cathedral Choir.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, takes a look at a vintage model christmas fairground at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, takes a look at a vintage model christmas fairground at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ferris wheel ride for Sally Franks and Fox Nunn, five, at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFerris wheel ride for Sally Franks and Fox Nunn, five, at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide