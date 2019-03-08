Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Farmers' water worries deepen after dry April damages irrigation prospects

PUBLISHED: 15:19 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 10 May 2019

East Anglia's summer irrigation prospects have been downgraded to 'poor' by the Environment Agency. Picture: Tudor Morgan-Owen

East Anglia's summer irrigation prospects have been downgraded to 'poor' by the Environment Agency. Picture: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Archant

Summer irrigation prospects have been downgraded to "poor" in East Anglia, deepening farmers' concerns about possible restrictions on water use during a crucial time in the growing season.

Paul Hammett, water specialist for the National Farmers' Union. Picture: Sarah Lucy BrownPaul Hammett, water specialist for the National Farmers' Union. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest assessment comes despite this week's welcome deluges, including 15.4mm of rain on Wednesday which forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest said made it the wettest day in the past 12 months.

But while that water brought some short-term relief to the region's farms, the Environment Agency's revised irrigation prospects report contains gloomier news, following a dry April in which East Anglia received just 19pc of its average rainfall.

It says the cumulative rainfall total for the past 12 months has been the fourth lowest for East Anglia since records began in 1910, at 71pc of the long-term average.

As a result of the rainfall deficit in April, it says river flows and groundwater levels have started to decrease in most areas, with 75pc of flow sites and 73pc of groundwater sites classified as notably low or lower. River flows on the Waveney and Upper Ouse are among those rated exceptionally low.

You may also want to watch:

Prospects for the region are now graded as "poor", which describes a situation where water levels are well below average, where soil moisture deficit is developing early and where significant restrictions on abstraction are probable.

NFU water resources specialist Paul Hammett said although aquifer levels could become a serious issue in 2020 without significant rainfall, restrictions from groundwater sources have been largely ruled out this year.

But for river abstraction, he said licensed-backed restrictions are likely to be implemented earlier than usual, and the imposition of emergency "section 57" restrictions on spray irrigation cannot be ruled out for the region's more sensitive rivers.

READ MORE: Easter heatwave deepens Norfolk farmers' drought fears

"During the 2018 agricultural drought, the Environment Agency responded positively to requests from the NFU and others to adopt a 'flexible licensing' position which allowed, for example, groundwater to be rapidly traded between neighbours in some parts of the region," said Mr Hammett.

"Licensing flexibility will still potentially be available to irrigators this season but it may be difficult to deliver this in practice where groundwater levels are, without the spring rainfall that was so beneficial last year, likely to remain notably low."

Norfolk NFU chairman Nick Deane, who is based in Hoveton, said while there is no need for panic, farmers should consider their priorities, such as whether it is worth irrigating cereals or if water would be better kept for higher-value potato crops.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Norwich Gumtree sellers hit by buyer using fake bank notes

One of the fake bank notes used on the left, next to a real note (right). Photo: Adelaide Kemp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists