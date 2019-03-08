Classic tractor enthusiasts raise £250 for air ambulance charity

A classic tractor road run around the Fakenham area culminated in a £250 cheque presentation to a lifesaving charity.

Starting from Fakenham Racecourse on Sunday, September 29, a group of about 20 tractors and drivers braved wet conditions to trundle along the back roads to The White Horse at Longham, before returning to the Gallow sports centre at the racecourse.

There, raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handed over a cheque for £250, raised from the group's previous coastal road run, to Jamie Edgehill from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Organiser Nigel Curson is now planning the next charity tractor run to Wells, on December 27.

