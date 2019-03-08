Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Classic tractor enthusiasts raise £250 for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 04 October 2019

A classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured: Raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handing over the cheque to Jamie Edgehill of EAAA. Picture: Phoebe Vardigans

A classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured: Raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handing over the cheque to Jamie Edgehill of EAAA. Picture: Phoebe Vardigans

Phoebe Vardigans

A classic tractor road run around the Fakenham area culminated in a £250 cheque presentation to a lifesaving charity.

A classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Phoebe VardigansA classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Phoebe Vardigans

Starting from Fakenham Racecourse on Sunday, September 29, a group of about 20 tractors and drivers braved wet conditions to trundle along the back roads to The White Horse at Longham, before returning to the Gallow sports centre at the racecourse.

There, raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handed over a cheque for £250, raised from the group's previous coastal road run, to Jamie Edgehill from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Organiser Nigel Curson is now planning the next charity tractor run to Wells, on December 27.

A classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Phoebe VardigansA classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Phoebe Vardigans

A classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured: Raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handing over the cheque to Jamie Edgehill of EAAA. Picture: Phoebe VardigansA classic tractor road run starting from Fakenham delivered £250 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured: Raffle fundraiser David Vardigans handing over the cheque to Jamie Edgehill of EAAA. Picture: Phoebe Vardigans

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police catch more than 100 drivers ignoring bus lane restriction near schools

The bus gate sign on Catton Grove Road. Picture: Norwich Police

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Flights from Norwich to Cornwall on sale – and already booking up fast

People wanting to head to the sun and surf of Cornwall are booking up the new flights. Pic: Archant

Godfrey missing from England U21 squad but Canaries duo retain places

Aidy Boothroyd named Canaries defender Ben Godfrey as England U21 captain for last month's win over Kosovo in Hull Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Anglers lead initiative to improve the ‘precious’ River Wensum

The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists