Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Would scrapping daylight saving time make a difference to farmers?

PUBLISHED: 14:29 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 27 March 2019

The European Parliament has voted to scrap daylight saving time - but how will it affect Norfolk farmers? Picture: Daniel James / iwitness24

The European Parliament has voted to scrap daylight saving time - but how will it affect Norfolk farmers? Picture: Daniel James / iwitness24

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The European Parliament has voted to scrap “daylight saving” time changes –– but, despite political protests, Norfolk farming leaders don’t expect an outcry if the move is ever applied in the UK.

The EU approved a measure to abolish the twice-yearly custom of changing the clocks forward by an hour in spring and back by an hour autumn.

The draft directive, to take effect from 2021, now goes to European Union member states for further negotiations, and could apply to the UK if it stays in the EU, or during an extended transition period under Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

John Flack, the Conservative MEP for the East of England, criticised the decision, saying: “We’ve long been aware the EU wants too much control over our lives – now they want to control time itself.

“I know that farmers in particular, all across the east of England, value the flexibility that the clock changes bring to get the best from available daylight.”

But National Farmers’ Union (NFU) East Anglia spokesman Brian Finnerty said changing daylight-saving time was unlikely to make much difference to the round-the-clock business of East Anglian farming.

“The NFU doesn’t have strong views on changing the clocks,” he said. “The last time we tested opinion among our members there was a narrow majority in favour of lighter evenings.

READ MORE: Amid Brexit, farming and climate change, what is the future for Norfolk’s nature?

“Whether an extra hour’s daylight would be more beneficial in the morning, or the evening, on Norfolk farms depends very much on the work pattern for each individual business.

“If the UK does follow this EU ruling, we will consult our members, but at this stage we are keeping an open mind.”

Many member states instituted the seasonal time changes during the 1970s oil crisis as an attempt to save energy.

Since 1996, all EU countries change their times simultaneously.

Politicians have not yet decided whether summer or winter time should be adopted as the standard since there are divisions within the EU as to which one should be chosen.

Most Read

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight fire crews called to house blaze

Eight fire crews are tackling a blaze at a thatched cottage at Harris Green. Picture: Simon Parkin

Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork.

Whatever happened to ‘Digby’ of the chocolate shop?

Digby Eddison who now runs Harald's chocolate shop in Cromer. Pic: Archant

Woman assaulted outside Sainsbury’s suffered swelling to head

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Street Maps

Million pound cannabis farm gardener tells court ‘I’m guilty, but a victim’

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, had an estimated street value of £1m Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists